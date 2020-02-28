Delco officials to release findings of fatal house fire, shooting in East Lansdowne that killed six people
Police have said they believe Cahn Le shot two police officers and his family members before setting their house on fire.
Delaware County authorities are slated to release findings Wednesday from their investigation into the Feb. 7 house fire and shooting in East Lansdowne that left six family members dead and two police officers wounded.
Authorities have said they believe Cahn Le shot the police officers and his family members before setting the house on fire, though it's not clear what triggered the incident.
Loved ones of the Le family have been finding solace in memories since the tragedy.
Here is what we know about the East Lansdowne fire, shooting of police officers, and the family members who died.
Delaware County officials are scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss their investigation into the Feb. 7 house fire and shooting that left six family members dead in East Lansdowne.
Police have said that they believe that Cahn Le shot and killed five of his relatives, then opened fire on two police officers, wounding them, before setting the home on Lewis Avenue ablaze.
After the tragedy in East Lansdowne, the Le family’s loved ones find solace in memories
The Le family home on Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne is reduced to ash, the last embers long extinguished. And now the mourning has begun.
On an afternoon this month, surrounded by friends and family, Justin McLaughlin spoke, through his grief, of his niece Natalya Le, who died with her parents and two siblings when the house was consumed by fire on Feb. 7. How one of the 17-year-old’s high school friends had texted him, saying, “She was always the shoulder I could lean on. I’m so thankful for such a great person as she being a part of my life. She made school a better place.
As law enforcement pulled the final remains of a young family from the ashes of their home, the weight of what was lost began to set in across a tight-knit Delaware County community.
“We are hurting. We are in pain,” said East Lansdowne Mayor Majovie Bland.