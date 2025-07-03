Four July 4th events in Lower Merion | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Tomorrow is Independence Day and there are plenty of events in and around Lower Merion to celebrate. Also this week, Johnny’s Pizza in Bryn Mawr is expanding, Manatawny Still Works abruptly closed all of its locations, including a tasting room in Ardmore, and a former Main Line Rite Aid is being transformed into a luxury pet hotel.

Friday marks the country’s 249th birthday. Here’s how to celebrate in Lower Merion:

Bala Cynwyd: The Neighborhood Club of Bala Cynwyd will host its annual celebration, complete with a parade starting at the Union Fire Association at 9:30 a.m. It ends at Bala Cynwyd Park, where there will be carnival rides, a carousel, petting zoo, games, music, and more. ⏰ Friday, July 4, 9:30 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Union Fire Association and Bala Cynwyd Park Bryn Mawr: A festive parade kicks off at the Rosemont Business Campus, with registration opening at 9:30 a.m., judging at 10 a.m., and the parade kicking off at 10:45 a.m. Festivities end at Clem Macrone Park. Join in by decorating your bike or a float. After, there will be games and entertainment at the park. ⏰ Friday, July 4, 10:45 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rosemont Business Campus and Clem Macrone Park Narberth: The day kicks off with a baby parade, carnival, games, and a pie-eating contest from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Later in the evening, expect music, food trucks, and fireworks. All festivities take place at Narberth Park. ⏰ Friday, July 4, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 7-10:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth Park Penn Wynne: The 82nd annual parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company. The route ends at Penn Wynne Park, where there will be a carnival from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. complete with bounce houses, games, music, and food. ⏰ Friday, July 4, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 💵 $10 for wristbands to the carnival 📍 Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company and Penn Wynne Park

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

The school district is hosting a Zoom meeting on July 15 where residents can share their thoughts on possible playground updates, including inclusive and accessible features. Free meals for anyone 18 and under are available Mondays through Thursdays this summer at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Narberth. Breakfast is served from 9-10 a.m. and lunch is available from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. See the current and upcoming menus here.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🎤 Splintered Sunlight: The Grateful Dead tribute band will perform two nights. ⏰ Friday, July 4-Saturday, July 5, 8 p.m. 💵 $26.91-$56.93 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

📽️ Rear Window: Catch Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly. ⏰ Sunday, July 6, 4 p.m. and Tuesday, July 8, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $13.75 for seniors and $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🦋 Wednesday Crafternoons: Butterflies: Kids can craft a colorful butterfly. ⏰ Wednesday, July 9, noon-2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🧋 Tween Tea Party: Kids in third through fifth grade can enjoy cookies and boba tea. ⏰ Wednesday, July 9, 5-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🍿 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The 2024 Tim Burton film headlines next week’s Teen Movie Night. ⏰ Wednesday, July 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bala Cynwyd Library

🎶 Music in the Park: British pop band The Wankers headlines Narberth’s Wednesday Night Concert Series next week. ⏰ Wednesday, July 9, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Chet Tyson Pavilion

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1966 and since expanded, this Penn Valley home has four bedrooms, including a first-floor primary suite with dual walk-in dressing rooms and a soaking tub. There’s another bedroom and bathroom, a formal dining room, living room, and family room, plus a chef’s kitchen with an island and high-end appliances also on the first floor. A sunroom with vaulted ceilings and heated floors rounds out the level. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms with skylights, a bathroom, and a lounge. A walk-out lower level has additional living and storage space, while outside there’s a terrace and a pool.

Price: $1.65M | Size: 3,315 SF | Acreage: 0.66

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

