One of Philly’s most promising distilleries folds its four-location empire — with two days’ notice

Pottstown’s Manatawny Still Works, a distillery and tasting room, is set to close at the end of this weekend, as are its three satellite cocktail bars in East Passyunk, Fishtown, and Ardmore.

The award-winning distillery, which celebrated its 11th anniversary in April, announced the imminent closure on social media late Friday afternoon. The post said last call would be Sunday, June 29.

“Now’s your last chance to stop into [our four locations] to savor our craveable cocktails and show your support for our outstanding tasting room teams,” the post read, adding that gift cards would not be redeemable after Sunday, nor would spirits purchased online but not picked up.

“We’re most upset by the dissolution of our incredible team of employees,” the post continued, soliciting emails from industry reps in the market for bartenders or sales staff before thanking patrons for their support over the last 11 years.

Representatives from the distillery did not immediately respond to requests for comment or questions on what prompted the closure or how many employees would be affected.

While comments on the posts on Friday afternoon social media expressed mainly disappointment, well wishes, and fond memories — “might be the worst news of the year,” one wrote — a few called out the short notice for customers.

“You’re giving people 2 days to use their gift cards?” one commenter wrote. “Why couldn’t the gift cards be used at [Sly Fox Brewing Co.] since it’s under the same ownership?” asked another. (Sly Fox co-owner John Giannopoulos is named on Manatawny’s liquor license as a partner .) Added another: “Nice to give notice before skulking off into the night. You’ve known for weeks you were shutting down.”

Indeed, word of Manatawny’s impending closure had been circulating in the industry community for nearly two weeks. After questions from The Inquirer on June 16, Jay Kosek, the company’s director of brand operations, emailed on June 18: “As it turns out, Manatawny is not going to publish any news today, or for the time being. (I’d anticipated this possibility.)” Kosek added: “If we do end up planning to publish something, I’ll let you know the timing.” Asked if it was correct to say that business would remain status quo in the meantime, Kosek assented.

Kosek emailed The Inquirer at 5:13 p.m. Friday to advise that Manatawny would publish news of the closure at 5:15, adding: “I’m guessing you won’t find it to be too surprising.”

It wasn’t a good sign when Ardmore-based Venezeulan popup Autana — which had been operating out of Lancaster Avenue’s Manatawny tasting room for months — announced earlier this week that its residency there would close on Saturday. (Autana is looking for a new home base in Ardmore, according to co-owner Maria-José Hernández. In the meantime, the popup will operate in a shared commissary space in Drexel Hill to supply takeout, delivery, catering, and farmers markets.)

It’s unclear how many employees stand to lose their jobs due to Manatawny’s closing. The company did not did not file a notice to the state, as is required when shuttering a work site that will cause 50 or more employees — including managers — to lose their jobs in 30 days.

Manatawny’s background

Manatawny was well-funded at the start when it opened in Pottstown in 2014, bringing a quarter-million-dollar Italian still and a well-equipped bar with room for 150-plus guests to the same industrial complex as Sly Fox. It was backed by several deep-pocketed investors, including Giannopoulos, Main Line Retirement Advisors principal Al Matarazzo, Second Federal Savings & Loan Association board member Derek Menaldino, and Paul Czachor, former CEO of Pottstown’s American Keg Co., which shuttered in 2023 after the company was sold to a German competitor.

According to an account Matarazzo gave Suburban Life Magazine in 2015, Giannopoulos first floated the idea of opening a distillery over the course of a retirement-planning consultation.

“[Giannopoulos] said he wanted to start a distillery, and I said so did I. It was so matter-of-fact, and we both knew it would work. Four or five of us put up the money, bought the equipment from Italy, and now we’re in the distilling business,” Matarazzo said at the time. “Literally a year and half after we opened for business, we’re winning awards.”

The awards were largely the work of lead distiller Max Pfeffer, a Sly Fox and Victory Brewing alum who became an early partner in Manatawny. Pfeffer stewarded Manatawny’s spirits to regional and national recognition, repeatedly medaling at the American Spirits Council of Tasters and the American Craft Distilling Institute and frequently making Craig LaBan’s annual roundups of whiskeys worth gifting.

Manatawny’s brand was bolstered by its three satellite tasting rooms, which read very much like a regular cocktail bar, with over a dozen intriguing drinks on the menu at any given time, exclusively built with spirits from Manatawny and other Pennsylvania makers. The varied cocktails — and the tasty snacks that went with them — were thanks to Jennifer Sabatino, who joined the company in 2018, managing its South Philly outpost on East Passyunk Avenue. Sabatino led the openings of Manatawny’s Ardmore and Fishtown locations in 2022 and 2023, respectively, becoming the company’s director of business operations.

Pfeffer was promoted to president in 2023. In a recent interview with Beverage Biz Podcast, he said Giannopoulos — still an owner of Sly Fox — is no longer involved with Manatawny. (Giannopoulos and 12 other part-owners are listed as officers on Manatawny’s 2024-25 Pennsylvania distillery license, registered under the name Noah Spirits LLC.)

In the same interview — taped earlier this year — Pfeffer was asked about Manatawny’s future.

“I think we’re in a readjustment period. The golden era of craft is over ... Alcohol’s losing ground,” he said, perhaps foreshadowing this weekend’s announcement. “We realize that you can’t just do the same thing for 10 years and expect it to keep working for the next 10 years.”

Inquirer staff writer Mike Klein contributed to this article.