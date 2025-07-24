A Rocky-inspired cheesesteak shop expands to Ardmore | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Adding to the region’s evolving dining scene, a new cheesesteak shop opened yesterday, and the long-awaited Main Line eatery from the owners of White Dog Cafe has officially opened. Also, a local boys soccer team took home the club’s first national championship last week, and we bring you the latest on the trial of two men accused of breaking into a Wynnewood home last year, killing a man and paralyzing his mother.

A new cheesesteak shop with a Rocky-inspired name opened its doors in Ardmore Park yesterday.

Located at 2528 Haverford Rd., this shop is the second for Gazzos Steaks, which has its original location in Pottstown.

The eatery is known for its cheesesteaks featuring rough chops of rib-eye served with a melted layer of Cooper Sharp. For now, this location will serve just cheesesteaks and fries, with a goal of expanding to include menu items such as a cutlet and roast pork-inspired sandwich.

The owners also plan to open a joint bakery with AJ Bread & Bakery to make their own rolls.

Read more about Gazzos’ new shop here.

The Lower Merion Soccer Club U19 boys’ team took home the club’s first national title last week, defeating the Spartans FC Havasu, 1-0, in Tampa, Fla.

It was a sweet victory for its coaches and team members, many of whom have played together since they were just 8 or 9 years old.

Read more about the club and its road to victory here.

💡 Community News

🍽️ On our Plate

The owners of White Dog Cafe have debuted their long-awaited latest concept on the Main Line. Triple Crown at the Radnor Hotel launches dinner service tonight and happy hour starting Monday. The Inquirer’s Michael Klein got an early look at the equestrian-inspired restaurant. Healthy fast-casual eatery Dig Inn will open its first suburban Philadelphia location on Aug. 5, the company announced this week. Before its grand opening, the new location at Suburban Square will host a food drive benefiting Ardmore Food Pantry on Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Diners who bring nonperishable foods can get a complimentary Dig Inn plate, but advanced registration is required. On its opening day, Dig Inn plans to donate all proceeds to the pantry.

🎳 Things to Do

🎶 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts: David Wilcox headlines this week’s event. ⏰ Friday, July 25, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🍺 Brewery Tour at The Fermentaria: Tired Hands is hosting a brewery tour in Ardmore, where visitors can learn about the beer production process. ⏰ Saturday, July 26, noon-12:30 p.m. 💵 $20 📍 The Fermentaria

🎥 Seven Samurai: The 1954 Japanese film will be screened in 4K with subtitles. ⏰ Saturday, July 26, 1:15 p.m. 💵 $13.75 for seniors and students, $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🚢 2025 Lower Merion Township Cardboard Boat Regatta: Watch as kids ages 2 to 17 compete for first, second, and third place in boats made of cardboard. There will also be a spirit award presented, plus the Titanic award for the “boat that sinks in the most spectacular fashion.” ⏰ Sunday, July 27, 3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Belmont Hills Pool

👸 The Princess Bride: The Monday Movie Night features the 1987 cult classic film. ⏰ Monday, July 28, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

♨️ Sing-Along BBQ: A trio of musicians will perform classic throwback songs to sing along to at this event, which includes a kosher barbecue. ⏰ Tuesday, July 29, 4-6 p.m. 💵 $25 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🎤 Music in the Park: Philadelphia soul-rock duo John Bickel and Cordelia Blue headline the final Wednesday night concert series for the season. ⏰ Wednesday, July 30, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Chet Tyson Pavilion

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1910, this Tudor known as “Kelty” was designed by the renowned local architect William Lightfoot Price. Spanning over 8,000 square feet, the Merion Station home has seven bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Many spaces have been updated, like the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large island, but it also retains a number of original architectural features. Those include hand-carved fireplace mantels, leaded glass windows, and millwork. The home’s top floor features a fireplace, curved arches, and could be used as a primary suite. The nearly one-acre property also has a two-story carriage house.

Price: $1.4M | Size: 8,421 SF | Acreage: 0.94

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

