Would SEPTA cuts kill Main Line transit-oriented development? | Inquirer Lower Merion

What happens to transit-oriented development if SEPTA cuts or reduces its service in the suburbs? That’s a question on both residents’ and officials’ minds. Others have formulated a theory that the proposed cut to the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line is little more than a ruse to rally support for funding. Also this week, we catch up with Lower Merion native The Dogist and explore the best breweries on the Main Line.
As SEPTA considers service cuts, including to the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line, some are questioning what that would mean for transit-oriented development being proposed along the Main Line.
That’s the case in Narberth, where last month its planning commission considered a proposal from the county that encourages transit-oriented development. That typically means building higher density communities that are walkable and bikeable, and also in close proximity to public transportation.
But with SEPTA’s proposed cuts, questions remain on whether to move forward with these development plans until there’s greater clarity. Meanwhile, others have expressed concerns over property valuations being lowered, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.
Still, advocates say this type of development can be a catalyst for revitalization, creating more diversity and economic vibrancy, as has been the case in Ardmore.
And while the future of SEPTA remains murky, high demand for apartments in Lower Merion likely won’t abate any time soon.
Read more about what residents and officials are saying about transit-oriented development on the Main Line here.
💡 Community News
Did SEPTA target the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line just so riders there would pressure Harrisburg into funding the system? The Inquirer’s Thomas Fitzgerald debunks the theory and points to one of the real reasons that the service is on the chopping block.
State Rep. Mary Jo Daley is hosting an expert roundtable today on the future of SEPTA funding with SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer, president of the township board of commissioners Todd Sinai, and others from 10-11:30 a.m. at the township building and via livestream. Watch on LMTV Live or on the township’s YouTube channel.
Social media star and Lower Merion native Elias Weiss Friedman, better known as The Dogist, was in town yesterday for an event promoting his new book. The Inquirer’s Dan DeLuca caught up with Weiss Friedman to chat about his longtime love of dogs, how he got started as The Dogist, his “soulful journalistic memoir” This Dog Will Change Your Life, and the various canine companions that have shaped him.
Tyreese Quinerley, who in March was convicted of the third-degree murder of his best friend on City Avenue, was sentenced yesterday to 18 to 40 years in state prison.
As Rite Aid winds down operations, area residents, including Mara Saltzman of Wynnewood, are fondly remembering their local stores.
David J. Prescott, Bryn Mawr College biology professor emeritus, died last month at the age of 85. He also helped establish the Philadelphia chapter of the Society for Neuroscience.
Scott Mason of Rubicon Wealth Management is now facing the possible threat of foreclosure on his Wynnewood home while awaiting sentencing on federal fraud charges for swindling clients out of millions of dollars. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
Lower Merion is hosting an “Anything with a Plug” recycling event at the Public Works Complex in Penn Valley on Saturday, where you can drop off old electronics for proper disposal. Some items might cost you, though.
Looking for more ways to green your home? The township is also hosting an online “How to Plan for Home Electrification” event on June 11 at 1 p.m.
🏫 Schools Briefing
The Lower Merion School District says a software glitch within its BoardDocs program caused sensitive documents to be inadvertently posted online.
Lower Merion is the fourth best district in the state, according to a new report from data firm Niche. It also ranked No. 21 for having the best teachers.
Over 300 families in the Lower Merion School District have signed the “Wait Until 8th” pledge, which looks to curb smartphone use among kids. (6abc)
Jason Lilly, Lower Merion School District’s lead supervisor for curriculum and instruction for kindergarten through 12th grade math and dual enrollment, plans to depart for another role in a district in Schuylkill County. Lilly has been with Lower Merion since 2016 and led its transition to an integrated math curriculum.
Harriton High School’s Science Olympiad team came in second in the 2025 National Science Olympiad, which was held at the end of May.
🍽️ On our Plate
Craig LaBan dined at recently-opened French-Vietnamese restaurant Maison Lotus in Wayne, which took over the former Margaret Kuo’s. Despite the hype for the glamorous new eatery, he was left disappointed by some of its dishes, including a luke-warm phở. The desserts, however, were “exceptional,” he noted, adding that the restaurant has “spectacular potential.”
A pair of favorite Lower Merion establishments are among the eight best breweries on the Main Line, according to The Inquirer’s Earl Hopkins. He notes Ardmore Brewing, which recently rebranded, “features a full cocktail and food menu to match its rotating list of seasonal brews.”
🎳 Things to Do
🎵 Over the Hillbillies: The British five-piece band headlines this week’s Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert. ⏰ Friday, June 6, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo
🎸 Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience: Hear covers of soft and yacht rock bands and artists like Hall & Oates, Kenny Loggins, and Steely Dan. ⏰ Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m. 💵 $37.26-$67.28 📍 Ardmore Music Hall
💐 Garden Fest: Up your garden game at Ardmore’s first Garden Fest. On Saturday, there will be a garden tour and compost workshop at Linwood Park, followed by a build-your-own bouquet bar at Plant 4 Good in Ardmore. And on Sunday, look for live music and local vendors at Plant 4 Good. ⏰ Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, June 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Linwood Park and Plant 4 Good
🎨 Narberth Music & Arts Festival: Shop dozens of local artisans’ works, hear music, and grab a bite. And don’t miss the NarBark Dog Parade at 1:30 p.m. ⏰ Sunday, June 8 💵 Free 📍 Forrest and Haverford Avenues
🧘 Pop Up in the Preserve: The Young Friends of Harriton Preserve’s rescheduled event is geared toward 12-18 year olds. It includes axe throwing, sunset yoga, music, a bonfire, pizza, and s’mores. ⏰ Tuesday, June 10, 6-9 p.m. 💵 Varies 📍 Harriton Preserve
🎶 Music in the Park: Reggae artist San Noche headlines Narberth’s Wednesday Night Concert Series next week. ⏰ Wednesday, June 11, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Chet Tyson Pavilion
📚 Accordion Art Books with Linnie Greenberg: Learn the art form from an artist. ⏰ Thursday, June 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Belmont Hills Library
🍺 Year Thirteen Collection Preview: Tired Hands Brewing Co. is holding a preview tasting of its five new beers. ⏰ Thursday, June 12, 6-8 p.m. 💵 $55 📍 Fermentaria
🏡 On the Market
Built in 1965, this stone exterior home has been fully renovated for modern living. Spanning nearly 4,500 square feet, the five-bedroom house has a gourmet kitchen with Thermador appliances, quartz countertops, an island, and new hardwood floors. It also boasts an enclosed three-season room that leads to a bluestone patio. Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have also been renovated. Other features in the bright and airy home include new windows and doors and a whole-house generator.
Price: $2.395M | Size: 4,492 SF | Acreage: .86
Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.
