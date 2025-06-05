Would SEPTA cuts kill Main Line transit-oriented development? | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

What happens to transit-oriented development if SEPTA cuts or reduces its service in the suburbs? That’s a question on both residents’ and officials’ minds. Others have formulated a theory that the proposed cut to the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line is little more than a ruse to rally support for funding. Also this week, we catch up with Lower Merion native The Dogist and explore the best breweries on the Main Line.

As SEPTA considers service cuts, including to the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line, some are questioning what that would mean for transit-oriented development being proposed along the Main Line.

That’s the case in Narberth, where last month its planning commission considered a proposal from the county that encourages transit-oriented development. That typically means building higher density communities that are walkable and bikeable, and also in close proximity to public transportation.

But with SEPTA’s proposed cuts, questions remain on whether to move forward with these development plans until there’s greater clarity. Meanwhile, others have expressed concerns over property valuations being lowered, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

Still, advocates say this type of development can be a catalyst for revitalization, creating more diversity and economic vibrancy, as has been the case in Ardmore.

And while the future of SEPTA remains murky, high demand for apartments in Lower Merion likely won’t abate any time soon.

Read more about what residents and officials are saying about transit-oriented development on the Main Line here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

🍽️ On our Plate

Craig LaBan dined at recently-opened French-Vietnamese restaurant Maison Lotus in Wayne, which took over the former Margaret Kuo’s. Despite the hype for the glamorous new eatery, he was left disappointed by some of its dishes, including a luke-warm phở. The desserts, however, were “exceptional,” he noted, adding that the restaurant has “spectacular potential.” A pair of favorite Lower Merion establishments are among the eight best breweries on the Main Line, according to The Inquirer’s Earl Hopkins. He notes Ardmore Brewing, which recently rebranded, “features a full cocktail and food menu to match its rotating list of seasonal brews.”

🎳 Things to Do

🎵 Over the Hillbillies: The British five-piece band headlines this week’s Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert. ⏰ Friday, June 6, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🎸 Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience: Hear covers of soft and yacht rock bands and artists like Hall & Oates, Kenny Loggins, and Steely Dan. ⏰ Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m. 💵 $37.26-$67.28 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

💐 Garden Fest: Up your garden game at Ardmore’s first Garden Fest. On Saturday, there will be a garden tour and compost workshop at Linwood Park, followed by a build-your-own bouquet bar at Plant 4 Good in Ardmore. And on Sunday, look for live music and local vendors at Plant 4 Good. ⏰ Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, June 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Linwood Park and Plant 4 Good

🎨 Narberth Music & Arts Festival: Shop dozens of local artisans’ works, hear music, and grab a bite. And don’t miss the NarBark Dog Parade at 1:30 p.m. ⏰ Sunday, June 8 💵 Free 📍 Forrest and Haverford Avenues

🧘 Pop Up in the Preserve: The Young Friends of Harriton Preserve’s rescheduled event is geared toward 12-18 year olds. It includes axe throwing, sunset yoga, music, a bonfire, pizza, and s’mores. ⏰ Tuesday, June 10, 6-9 p.m. 💵 Varies 📍 Harriton Preserve

🎶 Music in the Park: Reggae artist San Noche headlines Narberth’s Wednesday Night Concert Series next week. ⏰ Wednesday, June 11, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Chet Tyson Pavilion

📚 Accordion Art Books with Linnie Greenberg: Learn the art form from an artist. ⏰ Thursday, June 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Belmont Hills Library

🍺 Year Thirteen Collection Preview: Tired Hands Brewing Co. is holding a preview tasting of its five new beers. ⏰ Thursday, June 12, 6-8 p.m. 💵 $55 📍 Fermentaria

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1965, this stone exterior home has been fully renovated for modern living. Spanning nearly 4,500 square feet, the five-bedroom house has a gourmet kitchen with Thermador appliances, quartz countertops, an island, and new hardwood floors. It also boasts an enclosed three-season room that leads to a bluestone patio. Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have also been renovated. Other features in the bright and airy home include new windows and doors and a whole-house generator.

Price: $2.395M | Size: 4,492 SF | Acreage: .86

