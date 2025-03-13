Lower Merion’s racial achievement gap widens | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hello, Lower Merion! 👋

This week, we’ve got details on the Lower Merion School District’s widening racial achievement gap, Montco officials who say they’re facing radio silence from HUD on a $5 million grant, plus, some food scoops out of nearby King of Prussia.

Advertisement

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Lower Merion School District has considered itself a leader in tackling racial inequity in its schools, with efforts to address the issue dating back to the 1990s. Fast forward to present day, and data shows that the achievement gap has only widened.

Alarmed and frustrated Black parents say that though LMSD spends more on its programs than almost any other school system in the state, it is not delivering the same caliber of education for all children. Some fault racism, while others see an unwillingness to make wholesale changes that could upset white parents, who they feel are prioritized by the district.

Lower Merion officials, who say they are aware of the problem, did not address why they think the achievement gap has widened. They did note, however, that the gap “exists in nearly every school district in the nation.”

“At what point do they stop and look at how effective their approach is?” one parent told reporter Maddie Hanna. “Clearly, it’s not.”

Read more about the district’s widening racial achievement gap here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Radnor school officials say that they’ll review their library policy after receiving backlash over the district’s recent decision to ban three graphic novels: Gender Queer, Fun Home, and Blankets.

🍽️ On our Plate

King of Prussia’s restaurant week is still on through Friday. Lunches range from $20 to $30, while dinners cost between $30 and $50. Participating restaurants can be found here. And some more KoP news from food and dining reporter Mike Klein: Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar is opening soon inside the mall, Tommy’s Tavern & Tap is expected to open along Mall Boulevard this summer, Dave & Buster’s just posted a liquor-license application at the Overlook on Goddard Boulevard, plus more nuggets here.

🎳 Things to Do

🎤 Joe Russo’s Selcouth Quartet: An explosion of sound and compelling musical construction come together for this WXPN Welcomes event. // ⏰ Thursday, March 13, 8 p.m. 💵 $30📍Ardmore Music Hall

🎤 Steal Your Peach: Grateful Dead & Allman Brothers mashup: Calling all fans of these two iconic bands. The event will also feature Rift, a Phish tribute. // ⏰ Friday, March 14, 8 p.m. 💵 $18📍Ardmore Music Hall

🎥 Newsies: Catch a screening of this 1992 Disney musical starring Christian Bale, Bill Pullman, Robert Duvall, and Ann-Margret. // ⏰ Saturday, March 15, 11 a.m. 💵 $7.75 for adults, $6.75 for kids📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

☘️ The Great Narberth Leprechaun Hunt: A St. Patrick’s Day-themed scavenger hunt for the kids. // ⏰ Saturday, March 15, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.📍Haverford and Forrest avenues

☘️ Conshohocken St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Celebrate all things Ireland at this year’s parade, where the theme is “My Nation. My Heritage.” // ⏰ Saturday, March 15, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.📍11th Avenue and Fayette Street

🎤 The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays: Music of Queen for Kids: Because it’s never too early for Queen. ⏰ Sunday, March 16, 11:45 a.m. 💵 $15📍Ardmore Music Hall

🎤 The Travelin’ McCourys: Enjoy a bluegrass-filled Sunday night out. ⏰ Sunday, March 16, 7 p.m. 💵 $20📍Ardmore Music Hall

🏡 On the Market

Peek inside this five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom Bala Cynwyd property boasting more than 3,000 square feet. Tucked away amongst greenery with a picturesque wraparound porch and original details, the home is being sold as part of an estate sale.

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

📈 Lower Merion market report

Median listing price: $975,000 (up $188,000 from January) 📈 Median sold price: $914,000 (up $6,500 from January) 📈 Median days on the market: 29 (down 17 days from January) 📉

This Lower Merion market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for February from realtor.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.