Exit poll: What motivated school board voters | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, an ice cream shop debuts and a popular Malvern eatery is expanding to Bryn Mawr.
Hi, Lower Merion! 👋
Lower Merion faced a contentious school board primary this week. We spoke to voters about the key issues that motivated them at the polls. Also this week, members of a Middle Eastern club at Harriton High School say they’ve been unfairly accused of antisemitism, a woman has died after being struck by a falling tree in Wynnewood, and a popular Main Line eatery is expanding to Bryn Mawr.
It‘s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
On Tuesday, Lower Merion residents whittled down the pool of school board candidates, selecting four Democratic nominees, including the incumbent president, and four Republican nominees. It brought to an end, at least for now, a contentious race that reflected what’s playing out nationally.
In the lead-up to the election, accusations of antisemitism, corruption, and election misconduct could be found in local Facebook groups and political mailers. Some accused the local Democratic committee of running an unfair endorsement process, while others dug up years-old videos of candidates, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.
One canvasser described the conflict that tore through Lower Merion’s school board election as “so sad” and “emblematic of our national discourse.”
Another believed voters may have been put off due to the toxicity of the school board race.
Read more about what voters had to say here and about the school board election results here.
💡 Community News
Members of Harriton High School’s Middle Eastern club, MENASA, told the school board Monday that they had been unfairly accused of antisemitism following a speaker event they held recently. The students added that their free speech has been curtailed and one student said that a “culture of silence” in the district around discussing the Middle East has persisted.
Fifteen years after the Lower Merion School District was rocked by the so-called Webcamgate scandal for allegedly spying on students in their homes, some of the accused staff still work there. That was one takeaway The Inquirer’s Rosa Cartagena had after diving into the new Amazon docuseries, Spy High.
A woman was killed in Wynnewood on Sunday after a large tree fell on her car as she was driving along Lancaster Avenue. The driver of another car was also struck, and was listed in stable condition.
Trash collection will operate on an altered schedule next week for the holiday. You can check when your household pickup will be here.
Emergency room wait times between 2021 and 2024 got longer at about 75% of Philadelphia-area hospitals, an Inquirer analysis found. Lankenau Medical Center has one of the longest ER visit times, while Bryn Mawr Hospital clocks in just under the average time.
A Narberth woman who lost her son to an overdose in 2019 has forged relationships with one of his friends and others impacted by drug use as a way to help others.
Narberth Borough Council last week approved a rate increase for borough-owned electric vehicle chargers. They are now $0.32 per kilowatt hour, up from $0.15 per hour.
A new fitness studio, Leveaux Pilates, is getting ready to open along Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore. A grand opening date hasn’t been announced yet.
Car insurance premiums in and around Lower Merion rose 37.4% on average between 2014 and 2023, from $1,075 to $1,477, a new report from The Inquirer found.
The township continues to seek feedback on a master plan for Rolling Hill Park. Residents can submit their thoughts through this survey.
🏫 Schools Briefing
This summer, school district buses will have photo-enforcement cameras installed on their stop arms, with a goal of reducing dangerous driving behaviors. When BusPatrol goes into effect, offenders will be recorded and reviewed, with potential citations issued by police.
The district’s Committee for Special Education is hosting its annual social on June 2 at The Pullman Restaurant & Bar in Bryn Mawr, giving parents of special education students a chance to connect. Anyone interested is encouraged to RSVP by May 29.
All district schools are closing early Friday, with middle schools ending their day at 11:25 a.m., high schools at 12:05 p.m., and elementary schools at 12:35 p.m. All schools will also be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.
🍽️ On our Plate
Popular farmhouse-style cafe, the Malvern Buttery, is expanding to Bryn Mawr later this year. Taking over the former Kindred Collective space on Lancaster Avenue, the Buttery Bryn Mawr will have a full-service coffee bar, pastries, and quick-serve dinner options.
The long-awaited Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is hosting its grand opening in Suburban Square today. As part of its debut, it will offer $1 scoops from 2-4 p.m. Known for its French-style ice cream, the Ardmore location will be open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.
Modern Mediterranean restaurant Lentil & Co. closed its doors yesterday. The Ardmore eatery, known for its lentil bowls, salads, and fresh-pressed juices, cited economic challenges for its decision to shutter.
Delivery service Gopuff expanded its partnership with Starbucks this week, allowing area residents to order their favorite menu items 24 hours a day.
The Cornucopious Farm Stand and CSA is returning to the Kaiserman JCC this summer. Box subscription orders for the entire season, as well as for the first pickup on June 9, can be made now through June 2. Weekly orders must be made seven days in advance.
🎳 Things to Do
🐎 Devon Horse Show & Country Fair: The popular Main Line event continues with horse competitions, rides, and more. Don’t miss Ladies Day on May 28. ⏰ Through Sunday, June 1 💵 Prices vary 📍 Devon Horse Show & Country Fair grounds
✏️ Trivia Night: Test your knowledge and compete for prizes while enjoying a late-night kitchen and bar menu. ⏰ Thursday, May 22, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 The Landing Kitchen
💃 Melt with You: ‘80s Prom: Party like it‘s the 1980s at this themed event. ⏰ Saturday, May 24, 8 p.m. 💵 $24.32-$67.28 📍 Ardmore Music Hall
🦈 Jaws: See the 1975 thriller remastered in 4K during this two-day showing. ⏰ Saturday, May 24, 1 p.m. and Sunday, May 25, 7 p.m. 💵 $13.75 for students and seniors, $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🇺🇸 Memorial Day Concert, Parade, and Ceremony: The event honoring fallen service members kicks off with a concert at 9:45 a.m., followed by a parade down Lancaster Avenue, and a wreath laying ceremony at St. Paul’s Cemetery. ⏰ Monday, May 26, 9:45 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore
🇺🇸 Narberth Borough Memorial Day Parade: The 1.4-mile parade will start around 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Windsor and Conway Avenues and end at the American Legion Post. An 11 a.m. ceremony at the Narberth Memorial War Site will follow. ⏰ 9:30 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth
🚣♂️ Dragon Boat Festival Crafternoon: Kids can gear up for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival by making colorful crafts. ⏰ Wednesday, May 28, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Gladwyne Library
🏡 On the Market
This 1927 stone manor has undergone extensive updates, giving the interior the look and convenience of a modern estate. The six-bedroom Haverford home is equipped with smart home automation, including lighting and window shade controls. A sprawling primary suite can be found on the second floor, complete with two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom. Well-suited for entertaining, the home has formal dining and living rooms, plus a chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances. It also has a flagstone terrace running its length. A finished lower level has a bar and wine room, plus a fireplace, theater area, and gym.
Price: $3.6M | Size: 6,275 SF | Acreage: .63
Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.
📈 Lower Merion market report
Median listing price: $949,950 (up $150,950 from March) 📈
Median sold price: $777,500 (up $46,500 from March) 📈
Median days on the market: 25 (up one day from March) 📈
This Lower Merion market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for April from realtor.com.
🗣️ We want to hear from you!
See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.
By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.
This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.