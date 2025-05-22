Exit poll: What motivated school board voters | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Lower Merion faced a contentious school board primary this week. We spoke to voters about the key issues that motivated them at the polls. Also this week, members of a Middle Eastern club at Harriton High School say they’ve been unfairly accused of antisemitism, a woman has died after being struck by a falling tree in Wynnewood, and a popular Main Line eatery is expanding to Bryn Mawr.

On Tuesday, Lower Merion residents whittled down the pool of school board candidates, selecting four Democratic nominees, including the incumbent president, and four Republican nominees. It brought to an end, at least for now, a contentious race that reflected what’s playing out nationally.

In the lead-up to the election, accusations of antisemitism, corruption, and election misconduct could be found in local Facebook groups and political mailers. Some accused the local Democratic committee of running an unfair endorsement process, while others dug up years-old videos of candidates, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

One canvasser described the conflict that tore through Lower Merion’s school board election as “so sad” and “emblematic of our national discourse.”

Another believed voters may have been put off due to the toxicity of the school board race.

Read more about what voters had to say here and about the school board election results here.

This summer, school district buses will have photo-enforcement cameras installed on their stop arms, with a goal of reducing dangerous driving behaviors. When BusPatrol goes into effect, offenders will be recorded and reviewed, with potential citations issued by police. The district’s Committee for Special Education is hosting its annual social on June 2 at The Pullman Restaurant & Bar in Bryn Mawr, giving parents of special education students a chance to connect. Anyone interested is encouraged to RSVP by May 29. All district schools are closing early Friday, with middle schools ending their day at 11:25 a.m., high schools at 12:05 p.m., and elementary schools at 12:35 p.m. All schools will also be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

🐎 Devon Horse Show & Country Fair: The popular Main Line event continues with horse competitions, rides, and more. Don’t miss Ladies Day on May 28. ⏰ Through Sunday, June 1 💵 Prices vary 📍 Devon Horse Show & Country Fair grounds

✏️ Trivia Night: Test your knowledge and compete for prizes while enjoying a late-night kitchen and bar menu. ⏰ Thursday, May 22, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 The Landing Kitchen

💃 Melt with You: ‘80s Prom: Party like it‘s the 1980s at this themed event. ⏰ Saturday, May 24, 8 p.m. 💵 $24.32-$67.28 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🦈 Jaws: See the 1975 thriller remastered in 4K during this two-day showing. ⏰ Saturday, May 24, 1 p.m. and Sunday, May 25, 7 p.m. 💵 $13.75 for students and seniors, $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🇺🇸 Memorial Day Concert, Parade, and Ceremony: The event honoring fallen service members kicks off with a concert at 9:45 a.m., followed by a parade down Lancaster Avenue, and a wreath laying ceremony at St. Paul’s Cemetery. ⏰ Monday, May 26, 9:45 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore

🇺🇸 Narberth Borough Memorial Day Parade: The 1.4-mile parade will start around 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Windsor and Conway Avenues and end at the American Legion Post. An 11 a.m. ceremony at the Narberth Memorial War Site will follow. ⏰ 9:30 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth

🚣‍♂️ Dragon Boat Festival Crafternoon: Kids can gear up for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival by making colorful crafts. ⏰ Wednesday, May 28, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Gladwyne Library

This 1927 stone manor has undergone extensive updates, giving the interior the look and convenience of a modern estate. The six-bedroom Haverford home is equipped with smart home automation, including lighting and window shade controls. A sprawling primary suite can be found on the second floor, complete with two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom. Well-suited for entertaining, the home has formal dining and living rooms, plus a chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances. It also has a flagstone terrace running its length. A finished lower level has a bar and wine room, plus a fireplace, theater area, and gym.

Price: $3.6M | Size: 6,275 SF | Acreage: .63

Median listing price: $949,950 (up $150,950 from March) 📈 Median sold price: $777,500 (up $46,500 from March) 📈 Median days on the market: 25 (up one day from March) 📈

This Lower Merion market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for April from realtor.com.

