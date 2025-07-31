2 popular Philly eateries are opening local spots | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Two Philadelphia restaurants are planning expansions to the Main Line, adding to the region’s growing culinary scene. This fall, an Old City Yemeni restaurant plans to open a location in Narberth, and next year, a popular Chinatown Sichuan eatery will open in Ardmore. Also this week, a school bus program aimed at reducing traffic violations goes into effect, and a British retailer is opening at Suburban Square.

Malooga, an Old City restaurant that specializes in Yemeni cuisine, is opening a second location in Narberth this fall. It will have space for groups and outdoor dining, as well as a bakery.

The restaurant has become known for its falafel, shish taouk (grilled chicken skewers), kibdah (lamb liver), stuffed grape leaves, and baba ghanouj.

The team behind the restaurant chose to expand to Narberth partially because it’s “what you want the world to be like — small, warm,” CEO Omar Alkahily told The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner.

💡 Community News

In case you missed it, a jury last week convicted Charles Fulforth and Kelvin Roberts of first-degree murder after they broke into a Wynnewood home in December, shooting and paralyzing the homeowner and killing her son. A product at Monty Smoke Shop in Narberth marketed as hemp-based turned out to actually be marijuana — and full of contaminants. An Inquirer investigation and independent lab testing found that the Chapo “Grape Ape” product sold at Monty Smoke Shop contained 7.31% Delta-9 THC, far exceeding the 0.3% legal limit and was more potent than any product tested by The Inquirer. It also contained aspergillus, a fungus with spores that can cause respiratory infections when smoked. (The shop did not return a request for comment.) The school district’s partnership with BusPatrol officially goes into effect tomorrow. The program will record vehicles that illegally pass school buses when they are stopped and have their lights flashing, resulting in potential citations and fines. First-time violations carry a $300 penalty. Another heads up for drivers: Morris Avenue will be closed between John Barry Drive and Harriton Road in Bryn Mawr from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays through Sept. 29. The closure, which began Tuesday, is for Peco Energy to work on utility construction. Local access will be available, but other traffic will be detoured. Have you spotted a red sign at your SEPTA stop? The transit agency began putting up the temporary signage last week to warn riders about bus routes slated for reduction or elimination starting Aug. 24. The Narberth American Legion Prep Team, made up of local players ages 13 to 15, won its first Pennsylvania State Championship last week. (Main Line Times) British apparel retailer Seasalt Cornwall is hosting a grand opening this Saturday and Sunday for its new Ardmore store in Suburban Square. The brand is known for its sustainable women’s and men’s apparel and accessories inspired by Cornwall in the United Kingdom. The first 100 people on opening weekend will receive goody bags. This marks the brand’s third U.S. location and first in Pennsylvania. As part of its annual Back to School Drive, Montgomery County is collecting backpacks, binders, notebooks, crayons, lunch bags, and other essentials. You can drop off donations at the Lower Merion township administration building, the police department, or any of the township libraries. Ever have a burning question about the township that you can’t answer? We’ve launched Curious Lower Merion, a spot where readers can pose all types of questions, big and small, and we’ll answer them. Share your questions with us here.

🏫 Schools Briefing

Next week is the final week for kids 18 and under to get a free meal as part of the school district’s partnership with Narberth Community Food Bank. Breakfast and lunch are served Mondays through Thursdays until Aug. 7. Sacred Heart Academy Bryn Mawr announced this week that Carla MacMullen is stepping down as head of school effective today, with plans to remain on board through a transition period in August. Director of Advancement Robin Nolan will serve as interim head of the girls Catholic school while the board searches for a permanent head.

🍽️ On our Plate

Popular Philadelphia Chinatown restaurant EMei is expanding to Ardmore, taking over the former John Henry’s Pub space at 98 Cricket Ave. Owner Dan Tsao recently purchased the building and hopes to open there next August or September. It will serve its signature Sichuan dishes. (Philadelphia Business Journal) Known for its dumplings, Dim Sum Factory is expanding to Bryn Mawr this fall, at 865 W. Lancaster Ave., The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports. The restaurant currently has locations in Northeast Philadelphia, Horsham, and Flourtown. In case you missed it, healthy fast-casual eatery Dig Inn will host a food drive for Ardmore Food Pantry, ahead of its grand opening in Suburban Square next week. Diners who bring nonperishable foods can get a complimentary Dig Inn plate, but advanced registration is required. Its grand opening is Wednesday, when the first 100 customers will receive a tote bag and complimentary drink with their order. Burtons Grill & Bar, the popular chain known for its gluten-free offerings that opened in Wayne a little over a month ago, is now serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The menu features salads, bowls, sandwiches, and entrees.

🎳 Things to Do

🎶 Folk Fest Preview Show: This week’s Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert is free and features Larry Ahearn, Max Davey, Cloudbelly, and Lili Añel, all of whom are performing at the Philadelphia Folk Festival next month. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🐈 CatVideoFest: Obsessed with cat videos? Catch 75 minutes of the latest and greatest clips at this event benefiting Main Line Animal Rescue. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 2, noon 💵 $11.75 for children, $13.75 for students and seniors, and $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

📖 Joanne McLaughlin: The Philadelphia native, Penn State alum, and former Philadelphia Inquirer journalist will sign her new book, A Poetic Puzzle: A Mystery in 32 Pieces. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 2, noon 💵 Free to attend 📍 Bryn Mawr Barnes & Noble

🔥 S’mores and More: Explore nature and enjoy s’mores around a campfire. ⏰ Sunday, Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Pay what you wish 📍 Riverbend Environmental Education Center

💎 Paper Bead Bracelets: Kids 9 to 17 can craft a bracelet using colorful paper. ⏰ Wednesday, Aug. 6, 4:30-5:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🏡 On the Market

This English Tudor is on the market for the first time in 40 years. Built in 1920, it has had just three owners in the past century and retains many of its original architectural details, including decorative molding, a slate roof, and copper gutters. The first floor, which has a center hall layout, includes a living room with a double-sided fireplace, a flagstone-floor sunroom, a formal dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second floor has four bedrooms, including a primary suite with a rain shower, and the third floor has two additional bedrooms.

Price: $1.35M | Size: 3,608 SF | Acreage: 0.38

