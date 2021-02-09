The Commonwealth Court ruled last month in a 3-2 decision that the amendment, passed with the support of three-quarters of voters during a November 2019 referendum, changed too many things in the state constitution at once. It agreed with the League of Women Voters, which filed suit against now-former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, claiming the proposed amendment was too broad and didn’t allow Pennsylvanians to vote only for the aspects they approved of.