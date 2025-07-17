Media is getting a new cheesesteak shop with European flair | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

Good news for foodies: A new cheesesteak-focused restaurant and mini taproom is slated to open in Media later this year, taking over the former location of House. Also this week, a community college program is putting Delaware County high school students on the path to teaching careers, and a military contractor is planning layoffs.

Jackson Street Steaks is slated to open in September at the former location of New American BYOB House in Media. It will offer both dine in and takeout options.

The restaurant is the brainchild of industry veterans and business partners Pete Kada, a Media resident, and Gus Pavlidis. The menu will feature cheesesteaks, cutlet sandwiches, grinders, burgers, hoagies, and salads, plus traditional taproom food. They’re also partnering with a Philadelphia brewery for beers and ciders on tap.

Read more about the new eatery here.

This past school year, Delaware County’s teacher shortage level was “very high,” according to the Penn State Center for Evaluation and Education Policy Analysis. Delaware County Community College’s Teacher Education Program is looking to address that problem.

Any Delaware County high school student can dual enroll and earn up to 38 college credits for free. The goal is to create an easier pathway for students to pursue careers in education, a trend that’s flagged in recent years.

The program graduated its first cohort of 12 students this past spring and its third cohort, which is three times that size, is readying to begin this fall.

The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner delves into the program’s impact.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

The Wallingford-Swarthmore school board plans to increase millage by 1.8% annually from 2027 to 2032 to cover its recently approved long-range capital plan, which includes a number of structural upgrades and renovations. (Residents could still see a higher tax increase on a yearly basis, depending on other costs in the district.) (Daily Times) Strath Haven Middle School’s front parking lot near the Copples Lane entrance is closed through tomorrow for sealcoating. From July 21 to July 26, the upper lot near the Providence Road entrance will be closed. Several years after Media-Providence Friends School received a grant from the Walter Garrison Foundation, the school expects to begin work on its middle school science lab, which will be complete by the end of summer. A STEAM-centric playground is also underway, with work expected to continue into September.

🍽️ On our Plate

Earlier this week, 6abc paid a visit to Luna’s Mexican Grill in Swarthmore to learn more about its founder, Cristina Luna. She opened the restaurant in March, bringing the flavors of her former longtime home of El Paso, Texas, to the region.

🎳 Things to Do

🎤 Mark Shiiba: The folk singer-songwriter, who appeared on NBC reality competition show, The Voice, headlines tonight’s Swarthmore Amped Up concert series. ⏰ Thursday, July 17, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Swarthmore Borough Amphitheater

🎭 The Spellbinders: This production transports audiences to a magical school where students with no memory of the past 48 hours must find a way to regain their magic. ⏰ Thursday, July 17-Friday, July 18, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 19, 2 p.m. 💵 $12.99 for children and students, $17.99 for adults📍 PCS Theater, Swarthmore

🎵 Rose Tree Summer Festival: The upcoming lineup includes performances from the Rockdale Boys tonight, Live Wire on Friday, Pennsylvania Symphonic Winds on Saturday, and The Beat Tells on Sunday. Next week, catch Jamison Celtic Rock on Wednesday and the Merion Concert Band on Thursday. ⏰ Thursday, July 17-Sunday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 23-Thursday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rose Tree Park, Media

🛍️ Merchant Night Market: Extended shopping hours, food, and games highlight this event. ⏰ Friday, July 18, 5-9 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Swarthmore Town Center

🪕 Swarthmore Old Time String Jam: Bring your fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, or other instrument and jam out or just enjoy the music. ⏰ Friday, July 18, 8-10:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore

🎶 Tie Dye Music Festival: Listen to three bands perform a wide array of genres, browse ceramics, and make custom tie-dyed apparel at this annual event. ⏰ Saturday, July 19, 4-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Community Arts Center, Wallingford

🍒 Cabaret: Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries: Local theater veterans Claudia Carlsson and Sean Murray perform for one night only. ⏰ Saturday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $12.99 for children and students, $17.99 for adults 📍 PCS Theater, Swarthmore

🏡 On the Market

Located in the Rose Valley Borough, this three-bedroom home was built in 1948 and features a deck overlooking a large backyard thanks to its roughly one-acre lot. The main floor has living and dining rooms both adjacent to the kitchen, a breakfast nook, and an office. The living room has numerous windows, including several skylights. There’s also a full bathroom on the main floor. The second level has another full bathroom and all three bedrooms, including a primary suite with a spacious walk-in closet.

Price: $795,000 | Size: 2,262 SF | Acreage: 0.99

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Greater Media? Share it with us in an email to greatermedia@inquirer.com.

