Media is getting a new cheesesteak shop with European flair | Inquirer Greater Media

Plus, a local program targets the region’s teacher shortage and a military contractor plans layoffs.
Good news for foodies: A new cheesesteak-focused restaurant and mini taproom is slated to open in Media later this year, taking over the former location of House. Also this week, a community college program is putting Delaware County high school students on the path to teaching careers, and a military contractor is planning layoffs.
Jackson Street Steaks is slated to open in September at the former location of New American BYOB House in Media. It will offer both dine in and takeout options.
The restaurant is the brainchild of industry veterans and business partners Pete Kada, a Media resident, and Gus Pavlidis. The menu will feature cheesesteaks, cutlet sandwiches, grinders, burgers, hoagies, and salads, plus traditional taproom food. They’re also partnering with a Philadelphia brewery for beers and ciders on tap.
This past school year, Delaware County’s teacher shortage level was “very high,” according to the Penn State Center for Evaluation and Education Policy Analysis. Delaware County Community College’s Teacher Education Program is looking to address that problem.
Any Delaware County high school student can dual enroll and earn up to 38 college credits for free. The goal is to create an easier pathway for students to pursue careers in education, a trend that’s flagged in recent years.
The program graduated its first cohort of 12 students this past spring and its third cohort, which is three times that size, is readying to begin this fall.
The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner delves into the program’s impact.
💡 Community News
Aston-based military contractor, Alloy Surfaces Co. Inc., plans to lay off about 52 employees as its parent company continues to see decreasing demand for its products.
SEPTA riders could begin to see notices for service reductions or cuts at area bus stops over the coming weeks. Regional Rail riders would then see printed schedules for reduced service in August as the transportation authority prepares for potential changes amid a funding crisis. As of now, the Wawa/Media line is slated for service reduction.
Heads up for drivers: Road closures will continue through tomorrow on Elwyn Road between Baltimore Pike and Route 352, and Barren Road between Painter and Ridley Creek Roads, as PennDot does base repairs. Both roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A judge last week granted a request for a joint trial for three individuals, including a former Delaware County woman, associated with a cultlike group. They face charges of trespassing, and gun and drug possession. The former Delco woman, Michelle Zajko, has also been described as a person of interest in her parents’ deaths. The couple was shot to death in their Chester Heights home in 2022. (Associated Press)
The Delaware County Health Department has identified its first pool of mosquitos this year that are positive for West Nile virus in Lansdowne. The virus is most prevalent in late summer and early fall and is transmitted through certain mosquito bites. The department recommends reducing standing water on your property to help decrease mosquito breeding grounds.
Tomorrow is the deadline for rising high school juniors and seniors to apply for Delaware County Council’s new Junior County Council program. Students will build leadership skills, learn about local government, and attend bimonthly public meetings. Learn more about the program here.
Two 2020 Penncrest grads, Kristian Sigismondi and Matthew Johnston, teamed up with another friend to launch a beef jerky company called Open Road Jerky last year. The Daily Times recently caught up with Sigismondi, whose passion for cars and racing inspired him to create the business. (Daily Times)
🏫 Schools Briefing
The Wallingford-Swarthmore school board plans to increase millage by 1.8% annually from 2027 to 2032 to cover its recently approved long-range capital plan, which includes a number of structural upgrades and renovations. (Residents could still see a higher tax increase on a yearly basis, depending on other costs in the district.) (Daily Times)
Strath Haven Middle School’s front parking lot near the Copples Lane entrance is closed through tomorrow for sealcoating. From July 21 to July 26, the upper lot near the Providence Road entrance will be closed.
Several years after Media-Providence Friends School received a grant from the Walter Garrison Foundation, the school expects to begin work on its middle school science lab, which will be complete by the end of summer. A STEAM-centric playground is also underway, with work expected to continue into September.
🍽️ On our Plate
Earlier this week, 6abc paid a visit to Luna’s Mexican Grill in Swarthmore to learn more about its founder, Cristina Luna. She opened the restaurant in March, bringing the flavors of her former longtime home of El Paso, Texas, to the region.
🎳 Things to Do
🎤 Mark Shiiba: The folk singer-songwriter, who appeared on NBC reality competition show, The Voice, headlines tonight’s Swarthmore Amped Up concert series. ⏰ Thursday, July 17, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Swarthmore Borough Amphitheater
🎭 The Spellbinders: This production transports audiences to a magical school where students with no memory of the past 48 hours must find a way to regain their magic. ⏰ Thursday, July 17-Friday, July 18, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 19, 2 p.m. 💵 $12.99 for children and students, $17.99 for adults📍 PCS Theater, Swarthmore
🎵 Rose Tree Summer Festival: The upcoming lineup includes performances from the Rockdale Boys tonight, Live Wire on Friday, Pennsylvania Symphonic Winds on Saturday, and The Beat Tells on Sunday. Next week, catch Jamison Celtic Rock on Wednesday and the Merion Concert Band on Thursday. ⏰ Thursday, July 17-Sunday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 23-Thursday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rose Tree Park, Media
🛍️ Merchant Night Market: Extended shopping hours, food, and games highlight this event. ⏰ Friday, July 18, 5-9 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Swarthmore Town Center
🪕 Swarthmore Old Time String Jam: Bring your fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, or other instrument and jam out or just enjoy the music. ⏰ Friday, July 18, 8-10:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore
🎶 Tie Dye Music Festival: Listen to three bands perform a wide array of genres, browse ceramics, and make custom tie-dyed apparel at this annual event. ⏰ Saturday, July 19, 4-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Community Arts Center, Wallingford
🍒 Cabaret: Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries: Local theater veterans Claudia Carlsson and Sean Murray perform for one night only. ⏰ Saturday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $12.99 for children and students, $17.99 for adults 📍 PCS Theater, Swarthmore
🏡 On the Market
Located in the Rose Valley Borough, this three-bedroom home was built in 1948 and features a deck overlooking a large backyard thanks to its roughly one-acre lot. The main floor has living and dining rooms both adjacent to the kitchen, a breakfast nook, and an office. The living room has numerous windows, including several skylights. There’s also a full bathroom on the main floor. The second level has another full bathroom and all three bedrooms, including a primary suite with a spacious walk-in closet.
Price: $795,000 | Size: 2,262 SF | Acreage: 0.99
Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Greater Media? Share it with us in an email to greatermedia@inquirer.com.
