Media and its neighbors are growing slowly | Inquirer Greater Media

The region’s population has seen relatively slow growth, with one municipality outpacing its neighbors. Also this week, SEPTA continues its preparations for potential service cuts and Wawa is bested by Sheetz in a new national retail ranking.

In an area where the population has remained relatively steady, growing less than 1% from 2023 to 2024, Middletown Township stands apart from some of its immediate neighbors, having added 344 people to its population from July 2023 to July 2024, according to the latest census data.

That compares to 104 residents gained in Nether Providence, 73 in Upper Providence, 48 in Media, 37 in Swarthmore, and just five in Rose Valley.

Middletown Township’s 2% growth can be attributed in part to ongoing development along the Route 1 corridor, including at the former Franklin Mint site and what was once the Granite Run Mall.

Rose Tree Media School District will soon be installing air conditioning units at Glenwood Elementary and Rose Tree Elementary Schools.

Craving Italian down the Shore? The Inquirer’s Craig LaBan has rounded up seven restaurants redefining the cuisine.

🎵 Rose Tree Summer Concert Festival: The upcoming lineup includes performances from Mysterious Ways U2 Tribute tonight, New Orleans Fish Fry on Friday, Lonnie Shields & Jesse Loewy on Saturday, and The Core, featuring the music of Eric Clapton, on Sunday. Next week, catch Reggae Thunder on Wednesday and Cool Confusion on Thursday. ⏰ Thursday, July 31-Sunday, Aug. 3, and Wednesday, Aug. 6-Thursday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rose Tree Park, Media

🎭 Songs for a New World: Catch a performance of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s first musical in which four people in group therapy use songs to reveal their inner thoughts. ⏰ Thursday, July 31-Saturday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2 p.m. 💵 $12.99 for students and children, $17.99 for adults 📍 PCS Theater, Swarthmore

🗞️ Newsies: The Broadway musical adaption of Disney’s popular 1992 film is coming to Swarthmore United Methodist Church for a two-weekend run in partnership with Viviana Theatre Company. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 8-Sunday, Aug. 10, 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showings available on select days 💵 $15-25 📍 Swarthmore United Methodist Church

🎵 Twilight Music Series: West Coast jump blues band Little Red Rooster headlines this month’s concert. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 1, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Community Center lawn, Media

🍿 Outdoor Movie Night: This month’s feature film is Dog Man, the 2025 animated flick about a police officer and his canine being surgically fused after they’re injured on the job. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 2, dusk 💵 Free 📍 Community Center lawn, Media

🎤 Deal: The Grateful Dead tribute takes the stage at Shere-E-Punjab. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 2, 8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Shere-E-Punjab, Media

🚓 National Night Out: Middletown Township is helping bolster the community’s connection with local emergency responders through this event that includes games, safety demonstrations, food, music, tours of emergency vehicles, and meet-and-greets with local firefighters and state police. ⏰ Tuesday, Aug. 5, 4-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Middletown Fire Company

📦 Box Building: Engineer a project from cardboard at this drop-in session. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 7, 10:15-11:30 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Media-Upper Providence Free Library

Built in 1935, this four-bedroom Swarthmore home has been completely renovated, including a new circle driveway, roof, and electrical and plumbing systems. It sits on 2.4 acres and spans three combined lots, much of it currently wooded. The first floor features a vaulted ceiling living room with a fireplace, a dining room, an office, and a kitchen with an adjacent mudroom, half bathroom, and pantry. The second floor has three ensuite bedrooms, including the primary suite with a soaking tub, double vanity, and walk-in closet, and also has a landing overlooking the living room. A third floor can be used as an additional suite thanks to a full bathroom and another laundry area, or as flex space. Out back, it has a deck overlooking the property.

Price: $799,000 | Size: 2,638 SF | Acreage: 2.4

