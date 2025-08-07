11 great places to eat locally | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

There is no shortage of great spots to eat in Delaware County, which is increasingly becoming known for its culinary offerings. Three Inquirer journalists offer their top picks. Also this week, ChristianaCare completed its deal for a Crozer-Chester site in Media, a new cheesesteak shop is coming to Springfield, and we delve into what SEPTA’s proposed service cuts could mean for Regional Rail riders.

Advertisement

We want your feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at greatermedia@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Ask someone what their favorite eatery is in and around Media and you’re bound to get a wide range of answers. Some will point to longtime favorites like French bistro La Belle Epoque, while others will suggest the new hot spot, Departure, or the recently revived Fond.

We recently asked three Inquirer reporters for their favorite spots in Media, Wallingford, and Swarthmore. Here are their recommendations, from coffee shops to cocktail bars, BYOBs to vegan cuisine, and everything in between.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

In a recent investigation, The Inquirer’s Maddie Hanna found that secretive special education settlement payments are costing school districts across the region millions. The Rose Tree Media School District was among the districts that denied The Inquirer’s requests for settlement agreements, citing the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and arguing that even redacted records could be linked to a particular student. The Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, meanwhile, said redacted agreements — known as Educational Services Agreements — were already publicly available with other school board documents. Read more about how districts have been quietly paying out these settlements and frustrating parents who want schools to fix their programs.

🍽️ On our Plate

Delco Steaks is expanding to Springfield with its latest shop opening at the end of the month, followed by a Sept. 13 grand opening. Located at 158 Baltimore Pike, it is taking over the former Phastbreak Cheesesteaks spot. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will serve its signature chopped cheesesteaks, burgers, hot dogs, bowls, and wings. Delco Steaks also has locations in Broomall and Folsom. The Inquirer’s Stephanie Farr recently shared her experience ordering from a Delaware County shop where, to her horror, her hoagie came wrapped with the words “submarine.” It was a befuddling moment for Farr, who was once publicly shamed for ordering a “sub.” (She’s from Central Pennsylvania, so we’ll give her a pass.) In her latest column, she reflected on the deeply entrenched nuances and how the popular sandwich is made differently depending on where you’re from.

🎳 Things to Do

🕺 English Country Dancing: Learn how to do an English country dance, a style similar to square dancing, but with lively jigs, 18th-century tunes, and waltzes. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 7, 2-4 p.m. 💵 $7-$10 📍 Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore

🎵 Rose Tree Summer Festival: This is the final week of the outdoor summer concert series for 2025. Catch Delco band Cool Confusion tonight, Del’s Groove tomorrow, Barbershop’s Best on Saturday, and Six-String Soldiers on Sunday. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 7-Sunday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rose Tree Park, Media

🗞️ Newsies: The Broadway musical adaption of Disney’s popular 1992 film continues its two-weekend run at Swarthmore United Methodist Church in partnership with Viviana Theatre Company. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 8-Sunday, Aug. 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showings available on select days 💵 $15-25 📍 Swarthmore United Methodist Church

🐅 Eyes of the Wild: Children ages 4 to 10 can engage with various animals. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Media-Upper Providence Free Library

🌻 Peach and Sunflower Festival: Head to the fields and pick peaches from Linvilla’s thriving crop, explore acres of sunflowers, and enjoy music and other entertainment. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Rain date: Aug. 10) 💵 $11 for online pick-your-own tickets or $13 at the door 📍 Linvilla Orchards, Media

❤️ Summer Lovin’: This cabaret celebrates the many aspects of love and will feature duets, tear-jerkers, and love songs. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $12.99 for students and children, $17.99 for adults 📍 PCS Theater, Swarthmore

🦋 Breakfast with Butterflies: Learn to make your own patio pollinator garden at this workshop. ⏰ Sunday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m.-noon 💵 $15 📍 Pollinator Garden at Borough Hall, Media

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1963, this contemporary Rose Valley home underwent a complete overhaul this year. The six-bedroom home has a ground level with a family room, a bedroom, a full bathroom, a flex living space, and a three-car garage. A two-story foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows connects to the main level, which has a large living room with an Italian porcelain tiled fireplace, dining and breakfast rooms, a walk-in pantry, and a kitchen with quartz countertops, an island, and high-end appliances. The main level also has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Another staircase leads to the primary suite, which includes a bathroom with a double vanity and soaking tub, a sauna room, a walk-in closet, and a loft. Out back, there’s a patio with an outdoor kitchen that opens onto a fenced yard.

Price: $1.6M | Size: 5,821 SF | Acreage: 1.34

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Greater Media? Share it with us in an email to greatermedia@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at greatermedia@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.