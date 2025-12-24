13 ways to ring in the new year nearby | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

With the new year just over a week away, we’ve rounded up over a dozen ways to celebrate 2026 in and around town. Also this week, a shop with two local spots is among the region’s best independent wine stores, new license plate readers are coming to Nether Providence, plus how Task helps make the case that 2025 was the year of the Philly crime drama.

The countdown to 2026 is on, and there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the end of one year and the start of another.

We’ve rounded up over a dozen celebrations nearby, including Media’s annual ball drop, Ship Bottom’s keg drop in Swarthmore, noontime celebrations for kids, as well as spots to dine on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Check out the events happening in and around Media here.

💡 Community News

🍽️ On our Plate

Looking for a great natural wine? Residents don’t need to look further than 320 Market Cafe. Jack Cunicelli’s shop, which has locations in Media and Swarthmore, is one of the best independent wine shops in the Philadelphia area, according to Inquirer contributor Sande Friedman. It showcases minimal-intervention wines with a global representation.

🎳 Things to Do

🍿 Movie Matinee: See a screening of the 1980s holiday classic Gremlins. Registration is required. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 27, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Helen Kate Furness Free Library, Wallingford

🎭 Little Women: There are just a few days left to catch Hedgerow Theatre’s adaptation of the popular Louisa May Alcott novel. ⏰ Through Sunday, Dec. 28, times vary 💵 $20-$35 📍Hedgerow Theatre, Rose Valley

🏡 On the Market

This Media home has a classic look thanks to a combination of brick and siding on its façade. Spanning five bedrooms, it has an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, living and dining rooms, an office, as well as a family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The finished basement has an additional family room, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a bar. Other features include a deck, patio, and covered front porch.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $1.075M | Size: 4,135 | Acreage: 1.3

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

