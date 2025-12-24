13 ways to ring in the new year nearby | Inquirer Greater Media
Plus, how ‘Task’ helps make the case that 2025 was the year of the Philly crime drama.
Hi, Greater Media! 👋
With the new year just over a week away, we’ve rounded up over a dozen ways to celebrate 2026 in and around town. Also this week, a shop with two local spots is among the region’s best independent wine stores, new license plate readers are coming to Nether Providence, plus how Task helps make the case that 2025 was the year of the Philly crime drama.
This is our final Inquirer Greater Media newsletter of 2025, but we’ll be back in your inboxes on Jan. 8. Thanks for reading and happy new year!
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
The countdown to 2026 is on, and there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the end of one year and the start of another.
We’ve rounded up over a dozen celebrations nearby, including Media’s annual ball drop, Ship Bottom’s keg drop in Swarthmore, noontime celebrations for kids, as well as spots to dine on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Check out the events happening in and around Media here.
💡 Community News
Trash and recycling pickup days will be impacted for the next two weeks for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Not sure when your holiday collection will be? Check the Media or Swarthmore websites. If you live in Nether Providence Township, check with your private trash collector.
Was 2025 the year of the Philly crime show? The Inquirer’s Stephanie Farr makes the case that it was, thanks in part to the Delco-based HBO series, Task, which has been picked up for a second season.
Three area projects have been awarded Local Share Account grants, including $28,000 to install 16 license plate readers at four intersections in Nether Providence Township. Other funding includes $454,604 to replace equipment at the Fair Acres Pump Station and $150,000 for lighting updates at the Delaware County Emergency Services Center, both in Middletown Township.
Friends of Ridley Creek State Park is hosting a “First Day” hike on Jan. 1 along a 3.5-mile loop with creek views and a stop at historic hilltop Russell Cemetery. Looking for other locations to get outdoors? We’ve rounded up 10 walking and hiking spots in the area.
Rose Valley Borough recently adopted its 2026 budget, which calls for a slight increase in the millage rate, from 1.32 this year to 1.39 next year. See the borough’s budget here. (The Swarthmorean)
L.L. Bean is planning to open a 20,300-square-foot store at the Concordville Town Centre in Glen Mills next year, taking over a former Staples. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
Wawa is the 21st largest private company in the country based on revenue, according to the latest Forbes ranking of America’s Top Private Companies, released last week. The beloved convenience chain reported $18.639 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year and is the largest private company in Pennsylvania.
The Media Theatre’s main stage is currently hosting Broadway hit Annie, which continues its run through Jan. 4. NBC Philadelphia recently caught up with Violet Roche and Faye Lorena Stockmal, who share the titular role, along with director Hannah Catanoso, about lessons they’ve learned from the musical, favorite songs, and more. See the segment here.
🍽️ On our Plate
Looking for a great natural wine? Residents don’t need to look further than 320 Market Cafe. Jack Cunicelli’s shop, which has locations in Media and Swarthmore, is one of the best independent wine shops in the Philadelphia area, according to Inquirer contributor Sande Friedman. It showcases minimal-intervention wines with a global representation.
🎳 Things to Do
🍿 Movie Matinee: See a screening of the 1980s holiday classic Gremlins. Registration is required. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 27, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Helen Kate Furness Free Library, Wallingford
🎭 Little Women: There are just a few days left to catch Hedgerow Theatre’s adaptation of the popular Louisa May Alcott novel. ⏰ Through Sunday, Dec. 28, times vary 💵 $20-$35 📍Hedgerow Theatre, Rose Valley
🏡 On the Market
This Media home has a classic look thanks to a combination of brick and siding on its façade. Spanning five bedrooms, it has an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, living and dining rooms, an office, as well as a family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The finished basement has an additional family room, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a bar. Other features include a deck, patio, and covered front porch.
See more photos of the home here.
Price: $1.075M | Size: 4,135 | Acreage: 1.3
🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:
By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.
This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.