The best restaurants in Philadelphia this year

Center City Mexican $$$

The Tequilas legacy could have disappeared altogether after a 2023 kitchen fire closed the restaurant for two years. Instead, the Suro family has blazed back to glory this spring with a remarkable vision for an all-day modern Mexican oasis fueled by agave spirits and the aroma of heirloom corn. The realization of this plan honors the traditions of a Philly pioneer, but also celebrates the present and future of one of the city’s most vibrant dining categories with contemporary creativity. From fresh-baked hibiscus conchas and morning lattes dusted with tortilla salt to artful ceviches, tequila-splashed langostinos, and cutting-edge cocktails at night, the range of delights here is vast. ¡Bienvenidos a Guadaladelphia! But first, understand how much the institution launched by David Suro Sr. 40 years ago has evolved. As noted in my colleague Kiki Aranita’s review, the revitalized Tequilas is now three places in one: A dining room, an all-day cafe, and a hidden mezcal bar inside that cafe. This Locust Street mansion’s gorgeous dining room, with its 19th-century Baccarat chandelier shimmering over a teal floor of handmade Mexican tile, has been largely preserved. This is where longtime patrons will find some of the restaurant’s classics (the cochinita and a lava rock molcajete bubbling with beef tenderloin and cheese in a chile-fired stew) deftly updated by consulting chef Fabián Delgado Padilla of Guadalajara’s palReal, and executed beautifully here by chefs and cousins Eduardo Moreno Sanchez and Jessica Sandoval. Tequilas’ former rear dining room, meanwhile, has been transformed by Suro’s children — David Jr., Elisa, and Dan — into La Jefa, an airy all-day cafe accessed from Latimer Street, offering single-origin Mexican coffees and inventive brunches. Tucked in the back of La Jefa is a moody cocktail lounge called Milpa, which has a modern Mexican menu all its own, aside from its tightly curated (and world-class) mezcal collection, avocado soda, and fascinating drinks (try the shaved ice Raspado or the $27 “Agave Cocktail,” a not-Margarita made from premium Cascahuín tequila, Colima salt, lime, and house-made roasted agave syrup). Delgado has brought elegant updates to much of Tequilas’ original menu, including a crackling-edged pork belly shingled over sweet mole dulce, an airy guacamole cloud hiding raw tuna at the bottom of a bowl, and an incredibly delicious Tapatía barbacoa made with brisket and dried chilies. But La Jefa and Milpa are where the contemporary Mexican flavors really shine. The guacamole comes with house-dried cecina beef jerky instead of chips. A stunning quesadilla made from inky black masa harbors tender squid inside molten quesillo cheese. A soft tetela, or triangular masa pastry, showcases the mind-blowing subtlety of a sweet plantain stuffing against the nutty spice of a pipián verde sauce. La Jefa’s spiced lengua pastrami sandwich is my Mexi-Jewish deli fantasy come true, and the soft huevos verdes are what I crave for brunch. Tequilas is part of a wave of thrilling Mexican projects that landed in Philly this year, but its exceptional veteran service team — many with three decades of service — sets it apart. They all returned after two years away because the Tequilas experience is really about them, too, especially as this institution strides into an even more exciting future.