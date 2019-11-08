Michael Chitwood, Upper Darby’s blunt spoken police superintendent, has announced he is retiring after 55 years in law enforcement.
In an interview with 6ABC, Chitwood, 76, said would step down Dec. 1.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not being forced out," he said. "It’s time to go, it’s going to be difficult.”
Chitwood, who began his law enforcement career as a Philadelphia police officer in 1964, has been top cop in Upper Darby for 14 years.
He also has been police chief and Middletown, Bucks County, and Portland, Maine. His son, also named Michael, is the sheriff in Volusa County, Fla.
One Philadelphia’s most highly decorated police officers. Chitwood was often in the public eye back in the day and remained there with his tough talk that included calling suspects “scumbags,” “bums” and assorted other insults.
“I have had a seat to the greatest show on earth," Chitwood said in his interview with 6ABC. “I’ve met a lot of wonderful people and then some not so nice people.”