Pennsylvania road travel will be restricted Monday due to forecasted snowfall from a winter storm that has made its way across the country.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly issued a winter-storm warning for heavy snow and ice in northeastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey into Monday night, following a winter-weather advisory for the Philadelphia region Sunday.
With snow in some areas potentially falling at around an inch per hour, PennDot has begun deicing roads and activated its command centers. Beginning midnight, PennDot and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are imposing the following restrictions to I-84, I-380, I-81 from the junction with I-80 to the New York border, and I-476 north of the Pocono/White Haven exit for I-80:
- The speed limit is lowered to 45 miles per hour.
- Commercial vehicles must drive in the right lane.
- All double trailers are banned, regardless of whether they have chains.
- Empty trailers are banned.
- Passenger vehicles pulling trailers are banned.
- RVs and motor homes are banned.
- School buses and commercial buses are banned.
- Motorcycles are banned.
Depending on the weather, the speed limit could be lowered even further, and the restrictions could expand to other areas.
The restrictions have no predetermined expiration time.
The latest information on restrictions and conditions for specific routes — including plow truck statuses — is available through the 511PA service at 511PA.com, the 511PA iPhone and Android apps, or by calling 511.