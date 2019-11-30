The region’s trees that at long last are tastefully undressed for winter could soon be wearing a coat of snow, a parting gift from a complex storm that has bedeviled much of the country and is likely to disrupt homebound trips for hundreds of thousands of holiday travelers.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly late Saturday issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for potential icing for Philadelphia and counties west of the Delaware River, and a winter-storm warning for heavy snow and ice in northeastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey.
“It’s worrisome that it’s a high-travel weekend,” said PennDot spokesman Brad Rudolph, adding that this would be the agency’s first full-scale call-out of the season.
He said an armada of state salt trucks would be dispatched between 2 and 3 a.m. when some freezing precipitation is expected, perhaps a mix of sleet and freezing rain, with perhaps an icy coating in the immediate Philadelphia area and a more-dangerous lacquering to the north and west.
The weather service advisory notwithstanding, icing should not be a major threat in and around Philadelphia, said AccuWeather Inc. meteorologist Alan Reppert.
Any frozen precipitation is forecast to give way to all rain throughout the region during the day.
But the storm that has affected areas across the country is expected to redevelop somewhere near the Delmarva coast, draw in colder air, and transform into a major snowstorm for the interior Northeast.
The weather service says Philadelphia could get up to an inch of backlash snow late Monday and Monday night. Reppert, however, said in all likelihood the region would see nothing more than some wet flakes.
Regardless of what does or doesn’t happen, the storm already has had major impacts on travel plans.
According to Flightaware.com almost 11,000 flights were delayed on Saturday. Expect more on Sunday.