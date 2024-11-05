After a series of wildfires, Pa. bans fires at campgrounds, asks homeowners to comply

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said Tuesday it has banned campfires at state parks and forests, and is asking residents to avoid burning at home too because of the prolonged drought.

The ban comes on the heels of 100 wildfires reported statewide during the past week, including one at Blue Mountain that ignited over the weekend.

Camelback Resorts has canceled its 10th Annual Ullr Fest scheduled for this Saturday as a result.

DCNR officials cited persistently dry conditions, paired with sunny days, unseasonably warm temperatures, and low humidity as contributing to heightened wildfire risk, according to a statement by the agency. It further states that there is little to no rain expected during the next 10 days, making the situation worse.

“Leaf litter, fine twigs, and dried branches are prime fuel sources for a fire that could get out of control — when mixed with our current dry conditions, we have a potential recipe for disaster,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “I encourage Pennsylvanians to avoid burning on all lands, as it is the best way to protect the people putting their lives in danger to keep our Commonwealth safe from wildfires.”

Visitors with reservations at the state’s park lands are being notified campfires will not be allowed. Officials also appealed to property owners. People cause 99% of wildfires in Pennsylvania.

“Practicing fire prevention outdoors is absolutely critical during these dry conditions,” said state Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook. “Careless burning outdoors can put our firefighters lives at risk all across the Commonwealth, so please avoid any open burning anywhere at this time.”

Drought watch

On Nov. 1, Pennsylvania declared a drought watch for 33 counties, including Philadelphia, and is asking people to voluntarily conserve water. Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties also fall under the declaration. Two counties, Schuylkill and Berks, were declared to be under a drought warning because they are even drier.

Under the watch, residents and businesses are encouraged to reduce water use.

Last month, citing an “extreme” fire danger, New Jersey officials enacted a statewide mandatory ban on wood and charcoal fires, whether on public or private property.

Local farmers are also reeling under the dry conditions, forcing them to irrigate and pump more water than normal. The drought comes at the worst time for New Jersey’s cranberry growers, whose critical harvest supplies Thanksgiving dinners.

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map from Oct. 31 shows all of the region as in a severe drought. The map is produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Blue Mountain fire

The drought is also impacting the areas surrounding local ski resorts, which are already dealing with shrinking snowfalls and climate change.

Lehigh Valley News reported Tuesday that a brush fire that broke out Nov. 2 on Blue Mountain had engulfed nearly 600 acres, though firefighters say they are now in the “mop up” phase, meaning they are no longer fighting the fire directly. The blaze was about four miles from the Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton.

And Camelback Resort officials said Tuesday that their popular Ullr Fest has been canceled, “out of respect for local regulations and environmental safety concerns.” Ullr was the Norse god of snow and skiing. Officials had planned the tenth festival this weekend for snow sports lovers, with vendors, food, ski decorating, “goat snuggles,” Viking performances, and a beard competition, culminating in a “massive bonfire.”