Air quality in Philadelphia reaches ‘unhealthy’ levels for some as fires in Canada burn

Air quality across Pennsylvania is impacted again by wildfires in Canada.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a “code red” air quality day across the entire commonwealth, as fine particulate matter from smoke stemming from Canadian wildfires has once again made its way south.

Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution, and officials suggest avoiding outdoor activities today.

The air quality index in Philadelphia as of 10 a.m. was 102, according to government data. That’s enough to place the city in the orange “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. Concentrations of smoke are expected to increase throughout the day in eastern Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Officials said Canadian wildfires are expected to impact Pennsylvania’s air quality through Friday, with some possible relief on Saturday.

“Conditions will likely be worse in the morning as a natural weather phenomenon called an atmospheric inversion will keep smoke filled air closer to the surface, and prevent air from higher elevations to mix with air closer to the ground,” the Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement.

What is the air quality index?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency pulls data from gauges that measure various pollutants in real time. In this case, the EPA uses data collected by Philadelphia’s Air Quality Management Services.

The EPA sets limits for each pollutant for its air quality index (AQI). The level of each pollutant is color-coded based on the highest daily AQI value at selected monitors. The Philadelphia Health Department lists six levels, from lowest to highest: green, yellow, orange, red, purple, and maroon — a level considered “hazardous.”

Earlier this month, Philadelphia reached the maroon “hazardous” level, the worst air quality since at least 2008 if not before, according to historical EPA data. The poor air quality forced people across the city indoors and led to several events, including a Phillies game, to be canceled or postponed.

What is PM2.5?

PM2.5 is fine particulate matter defined as concentrations of 2.5 microns or smaller. It’s of special concern because the particles are so small — far smaller than the width of a human hair — and are easily inhaled. The World Health Organization says PM2.5 is responsible for the biggest proportion of health effects from air pollution.

Locally, the biggest typical sources of PM2.5 are emissions from gas and diesel-powered vehicles. Power plants are also a source. The particles form when emissions react in the air.

But wildfires burning in multiple Canadian provinces and territories contain a mixture of gaseous pollutants and PM2.5 is a chief component.

Particle pollution refers to a mix of solid and liquid droplets in the air. Some particles are so small that they are visible using only an electron microscope. Those particles can penetrate both indoors and outdoors because of their small size. During wildfires, concentrations can rise so high that particles are visible to the naked eye as part of the mix of gases in a haze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Staff writer Frank Kummer contributed to this report.