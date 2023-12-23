Philly health officials report possible measles exposure at Center City building with Jefferson Health offices

Philadelphia health officials said Saturday night people recently inside a Center City building that houses several Jefferson Health offices might have been exposed to measles.

The possible exposure is limited to people who were in the building located at 33 South 9th Street on Dec. 19 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The building contains numerous medial offices, including several Jefferson Health offices that specialize in areas including pediatrics, dermatology, and urology.

People not in the building on Dec. 19 during the times listed are not in danger of exposure, the city said. It’s unclear how many cases of measles have been detected or how many people may have been exposed.

“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said in a statement. “We encourage people who were possibly exposed to take action if they are not protected against measles.”

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps, and rubella.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily from person to person through direct contact with respiratory droplets, or through droplets in the air from coughing and sneezing, the city’s health department said. The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by a rash. In some people, it can be a very serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection and death.

“The threat of measles exposure in the United States has been growing over the last decade. We strongly encourage parents to follow the CDC’s immunization schedule and get their children fully vaccinated as soon as they are able,” Bettigole said. “The MMR vaccine is safe and highly effective and is the best way to avoid serious complications of a vaccine-preventable disease.”

If you were in the building on Dec. 19 during the times listed, city health officials suggest determining if you’re protected against the measles. You’re generally protected if you were born before 1957, have already had measles, or have received two doses of a MMR vaccine, the city said.

If you’re not protected against measles, city health officials suggest talking to your health-care provider about receiving a dose of MMR vaccine. For those under 12 months of age, pregnant, and immunosuppressed, the city suggests contacting your doctor as soon as possible.

More information about measles is available at the CDC’s website.