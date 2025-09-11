New Promenade studios will make you sweat | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

Two new health and wellness studios are coming to the Promenade at Granite Run later this year and early next year. Also this week, we take a look at Kevin Clancy’s 35 years coaching Strath Haven football, we map all the familiar locations in HBO’s Task premiere, and we have details on a Wallingford woman entering a rehab program after being charged with stealing from a cheerleading team.

As work on the latest phase of the Promenade at Granite Run continues, two new health and wellness studios will open in the ground floor of luxury apartment building Eleven33 in the coming months.

Wilmington-based HiLo House, which specializes in Lagree and Megaformer workouts, is opening a roughly 2,800-square-foot studio, where it will offer classes for each workout type, one-on-one sessions, private group events, and combination classes.

It will be joined by SweatHouz, which offers contrast therapy in private suites. It is operated by the owners of the North Wilmington SweatHouz and will have 10 suites where you can sweat in an infrared sauna and then go for a cold plunge. It will also have a red light therapy room.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Back-to-school events are underway at Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, with more planned tonight through next Thursday. There will also be a college application information session for parents of seniors tomorrow at 9 a.m., and Tuesday is picture day at Swarthmore-Rutledge. See all the WSSD events here. Rose Tree Media School District also has back-to-school events next week, as well as a block party Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. for Media Elementary students. See all the RTMSD events here. In advance of author Chris Van Dusen’s visit to Indian Lane Elementary School on Oct. 1, families can pre-order signed copies of his book, If I Built a Town.

🍽️ On our Plate

Delco Steaks is opening its third location this Saturday in Springfield at 158 Baltimore Pike, taking over the former Phastbreak Cheesesteaks shop. Founded in 2020, Delco Steaks is known for its signature cheesesteaks, bowls, and “Delco Pockets,” stuffed with cheese and pepperoni. It also serves burgers, wings, and hot dogs. The Springfield location will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

🎳 Things to Do

👗 Thrift 4 You Clothing & Accessories Sale: Browse men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel and accessories, as well as home goods for as little as $1. The two-day event is cash only. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 12, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Middletown Church, Media

😂 Sláinte: A Stand Up Comedy Show: Delco comedian Peggy O’Leary brings her rotating standup show to Media. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $17.85 📍 Sligo Irish Pub, Media

🍻 Oktoberfest: Ship Bottom Brewery’s event includes live music, food trucks, games, and, of course, beer. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 13, 3-10 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Ship Bottom Brewery, Swarthmore

🎶 Twilight Music Series: The Steve Perry Group will play a mix of 20th-century tunes under the stars. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 13, 5-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 The Community Center lawn, Media

👟 Running aHEAD of Cancer 5K and 1 Mile Walk: Hit the pavement for HEADstrong Foundation’s seventh annual event. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m. 💵 $22.40-$43.80 📍 Inn at Swarthmore

🎨 Arts & Craft Festival: Shop handmade goods and listen to live music. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 13-Sunday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Linvilla Orchards, Media

🎭 Masquerade Mask Workshop: This adults-only collaborative event between Nimble Craft, Jane Baked It, and Mill Works Creator Space will give attendees an opportunity to paint their own unique mask ahead of next week’s masquerade event at the Media Theatre. Event attendees can also decorate a cupcake. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 $35 📍 Rivalry Cafe, Media

📕 Book Cover Bedazzling for Grown-Ups: Adults can bedazzle a paperback book of their choice. ⏰ Tuesday, Sept. 16, 5:30-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Helen Kate Furness Free Library, Wallingford

🧺 The Community Table: Tickets are on sale now for Swarthmore Co-op’s outdoor picnic and potluck in celebration of the new mural on its building. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 28, 5-8 p.m. 💵 $15 📍 Swarthmore Co-op (Rain location: Park Avenue Community Center)

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1948, this Colonial-style Wallingford home blends classic design with modern elements. The first floor features a living room area with a fireplace, a dining area, and a kitchen with refinished hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has GE Cafe appliances, a wine and beverage refrigerator, plus a microwave with a built-in air fryer. There’s also a mudroom and laundry room. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a renovated bathroom. Out back, there’s a patio leading to the backyard.

Price: $765,000 | Size: 1,715 SF | Acreage: 0.34

📈 Greater Media market report

Median listing price: $677,450 (down $21,550 from August) 📉 Median sold price: $685,500 (down $9,500 from August) 📉 Median days on the market: 38 (up three days from August) 📈

Median listing price: $525,000 (up $56,000 from August) 📈 Median sold price: $468,000 (down $232,000 from August) 📉 Median days on the market: 67 (up 32 days from August) 📈

Median listing price: $374,900 (down $147,550 from August) 📉 Median sold price: $632,500 (up $187,500 from August) 📈 Median days on the market: 44 (up eight days from August) 📈

This Greater Media market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for August from realtor.com.

