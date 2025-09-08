It’s official: SEPTA cuts will be reversed next week, following PennDot approval

HARRISBURG — SEPTA can begin restoring service previously halted by the mass transit agency’s steep service cuts on Sept. 14.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration on Monday approved SEPTA’s request to use its state-allocated capital dollars for operating expenses, allowing SEPTA to begin unrolling its 20% service cuts next week.

Advertisement

In a letter sent Monday, PennDot Secretary Mike Carroll agreed to send $394 million in capital funds set aside for SEPTA to use for operating expenses over the next two years, a move that SEPTA formally requested last week.

» READ MORE: SEPTA sets date to restore service as the agency seeks permission to use capital funds

Leaders in Harrisburg have spent months arguing over how to fund public transportation, as mass transit agencies across the state face similar budget shortfalls that require additional state funds — or face service cuts and fare increases. But House Democrats, Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Senate Republicans were unable to agree on a long-term funding solution, and the leaders still have yet to agree on an overall state budget, now more than two months past due.

Citing a refusal by Senate Republicans to “agree on a long-term solution that provides certainty and does not also unfairly raid mass transit capital dollars for unrelated expenditures,” Carroll said SEPTA’s request to tap into its capital funds for operation is “both predictable and rueful.” Carroll approved the waivers requested by SEPTA and Pittsburgh’s transit agency to draw from the state’s capital and emergency transit fund, called the Public Transportation Trust Fund. The fund has approximately $2.4 billion in it, though Carroll previously testified before a House committee that “every single dollar” in the fund “has an expected use.”

“I want to again emphasize that the one-time use of SEPTA’s capital assistance allocation is not a long-term or sustainable solution to SEPTA’s budget crisis,” Carroll added. “A funding solution with predictable and recurring revenue is critical for transit agencies to continue the essential service they provide to their riders.”

Senate Republicans last month passed a bill to require SEPTA and mass transit agencies across the state to tap into the PTTF for the next two years while lawmakers found a recurring revenue source for mass transit. The Senate proposal, approved along party lines last month, also diverted $419 million from transit capital funds to road and bridge repairs, which Democrats and SEPTA opposed.

SEPTA had already been ordered by a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge last week to halt its service cuts, after a consumer advocate and two SEPTA riders sued over the service cuts last month, arguing that the cuts disproportionately impacted marginalized groups and thus, violating their constitutional rights.

Following the court order — and in the absence of any additional state funds — SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer requested PennDot approve a one-time waiver to use its capital funds for operating expenses because the transit agency was being “required to continue to provide a level of service that is unsustainable without further operating funds,” Sauer wrote.

“It was our hope that the Legislature could come to an agreement and pass into law Gov. Shapiro’s plan to increase recurring revenue and find a long-term solution for SEPTA,” Sauer wrote Friday. But, “given the legislative delay, and increasing fiscal pressures, we are faced with no other option than to request this waiver.”

Sauer said last week that if its request was approved, SEPTA could restore service beginning Sept. 14. A 21.5% fare increase is still expected to go into effect.

Shapiro, a Democrat, had proposed increasing the share of state sales tax revenue that is allocated to mass transit, which House Democrats approved five times over the last few years. Republicans opposed the idea, arguing that all of the state’s sales tax revenue is already allocated and would ultimately result in an increase for taxpayers.

SEPTA, the nation’s sixth-largest public transportation system, already receives more than $1 billion each year from the state.

This is a developing story and will be updated.