Police in Richland Township are on the lookout for two pricey puppies that were recently stolen from a Quakertown breeder.
The theft, police said, occurred at Willow Spring Kennel on Friday, when an unknown person removed the young dogs from a nursing bin in the Bucks County facility. The pups, two seven-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniels named Ansel and Adelaide, are valued at more than $3,000 each.
Additionally, the dogs are in need of early veterinary treatments, police indicated. Breeder Candy Smith told 6ABC that the puppies are at risk of getting pneumonia, which could kill them “within a few days” should they contract the infection.
Typically, the Willow Spring Kennel website says, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels puppies are taken home by their new owners at 12 or 13 weeks of age.
Richland Township police have not reported any suspects in the case. According to 6ABC, the kennel did not have surveillance cameras in the facility and its doors were left unlocked. The dogs had also been advertised on the Willow Spring Kennel website prior to being stolen on Friday.
The breeder is a family-owned business and has been in operation since 2005, according to its Facebook page.