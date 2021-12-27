A GoFundme that raised more than $600,000 for a Quakertown family that lost a father and two young sons in a deadly blaze was taken down after the organizer dealt with harassment and scam fundraisers.

On Christmas morning, a fire tore through the King family home, killing Eric King, 41; and his sons, Patrick, 8, and Liam, 11. King’s oldest son, Brady, 13, and his wife Kristin were treated at a local hospital and released.

Police continue to investigate, though authorities have said they believe the fire was sparked by lights on the family’s Christmas tree.

In the wake of the deadly fire, Kristin Randazzo, a family friend, organized a GoFundMe for the King family, raising $608,970 as of Sunday night. The fundraiser, which described the couple as high school sweethearts, had far surpassed its initial goal but was shut down Sunday night after Randazzo received threatening emails and at least one scam fundraiser was created.

“She received some really awful nasty threatening emails,” Sarah Thiel, Eric King’s sister, told The Inquirer. “Not just one, but many. We all made the decision to pull it.”

A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed Randazzo’s fundraiser was legitimate and that the company had already shut down one scam fundraiser that had not raised any money.

“When a fundraiser is created to support another individual, funds are safely held and only transferred to the recipient of the fundraiser,” the spokesperson said. “In this case, our Trust & Safety team will work closely with the fundraiser organizer and to ensure funds safely reach the King family.”

Randazzo did not immediately respond to a Facebook message, but posted on the GoFundMe why she shut the fundraiser down.

“Due to people creating fake Go Fund Me pages with the same picture and receiving some insensitive and extremely rude emails and comments, we have decided to stop accepting donations through Go Fund Me at this time,” Randazzo wrote.

Thiel said that Randazzo, who was good friends with Kristin and Eric, set up the fundraiser to help the family and it was initially met with overwhelming support. Soon, Randazzo began to receive “vile” and “cruel” messages, some threatening her, said Thiel.

Thiel said Randazzo did not tell the family the contents of the messages to shield them from some of the vitriol.

After the GoFundMe was shut down, Randazzo set up another fundraiser on Give In Kind that Thiel confirmed was legitimate. Supporters are asked to donate gift cards that Kristin and Brady can use.

The deadly Christmas fire left the family devastated and the Quakertown community shaken at the abrupt loss of Eric King, a well-liked father and youth sports coach, and Liam and Patrick, two boys their family described as “strong,” “smart,” and “sweet.”

All the boys were athletes, and Eric King often coached with the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association.

The Quakertown School District posted a message on their website offering counseling to anyone affected by the loss. The two boys attended Richland Elementary School.

“This news is devastating to the school district community and the Quakertown area at large,” the statement read. “Eric and Kristin and their boys are very active in our community. The school district sends its heartfelt sympathy to the King family and their many friends and relatives.”

As of Monday, funeral services had not been planned, Thiel said.