How much rain fell in the Philadelphia region after Sunday’s storm?
The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Chester County.
A storm Sunday night brought strong winds and flood warnings to the Philadelphia region, prompting road closures and some evacuations.
Here are selected rainfall totals for the region from Sunday into Monday, according to reports collected by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Chester County
Chester Creek / West Chester - 4.6 inches
Malvern - 3.93 inches
Brandywine Creek west branch / Modena - 3.77 inches
Valley Creek / Devault - 3.67 inches
Octoraro Creek / Atglen - 3.65 inches
Pickering Creek / Chester Springs - 3.64 inches
Red Clay Creek / Kennett Square - 3.53 inches
Brandywine Creek east branch - 3.46 inches
White Clay Creek / West Grove - 3.32 inches
Octoraro Creek / Nottingham - 3.22 inches
French Creek / Warwick - 3.19 inches
Delaware County
Morton - 3.67 inches
Bucks County
Buckingham - 3.65 inches
Doylestown - 3.21 inches
Furlong - 3.19 inches
Springtown - 2.98 inches
Quakertown 2.95 inches
Washington Crossing - 2.68 inches
Bristol - 2.27 inches
Montgomery County
Upper Dublin - 3.47 inches
Philly Wings Field - 3.39 inches
North Hills - 3.1 inches
Pottstown - 2.99 inches
Willow Grove - 2.91 inches
East Norriton - 2.9 inches
Royersford - 2.85 inches
Perkiomenville - 2.82 inches
Collegeville - 2.79 inches
Hatfield - 2.72 inches
Philadelphia
Northeast Philadelphia - 3.09 inches
Philadelphia International Airport - 3.03 inches
Mantua - 2.69 inches
Burlington County
Shamong - 3.66 inches
Moorestown - 3.2 inches
Willingboro - 2.94 inches
Medford - 2.59 inches
Cinnaminson - 2.53 inches
Camden County
Greentree - 2.8 inches
Pine Hill - 2.25 inches
Gloucester County
Turnersville - 4.42 inches