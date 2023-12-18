How much rain fell in the Philadelphia region after Sunday’s storm?

A storm Sunday night brought strong winds and flood warnings to the Philadelphia region, prompting road closures and some evacuations.

Here are selected rainfall totals for the region from Sunday into Monday, according to reports collected by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Chester County

Chester Creek / West Chester - 4.6 inches Malvern - 3.93 inches Brandywine Creek west branch / Modena - 3.77 inches Valley Creek / Devault - 3.67 inches Octoraro Creek / Atglen - 3.65 inches Pickering Creek / Chester Springs - 3.64 inches Red Clay Creek / Kennett Square - 3.53 inches Brandywine Creek east branch - 3.46 inches White Clay Creek / West Grove - 3.32 inches Octoraro Creek / Nottingham - 3.22 inches French Creek / Warwick - 3.19 inches

Delaware County

Morton - 3.67 inches

Bucks County

Buckingham - 3.65 inches Doylestown - 3.21 inches Furlong - 3.19 inches Springtown - 2.98 inches Quakertown 2.95 inches Washington Crossing - 2.68 inches Bristol - 2.27 inches

Montgomery County

Upper Dublin - 3.47 inches Philly Wings Field - 3.39 inches North Hills - 3.1 inches Pottstown - 2.99 inches Willow Grove - 2.91 inches East Norriton - 2.9 inches Royersford - 2.85 inches Perkiomenville - 2.82 inches Collegeville - 2.79 inches Hatfield - 2.72 inches

Philadelphia

Northeast Philadelphia - 3.09 inches Philadelphia International Airport - 3.03 inches Mantua - 2.69 inches

Burlington County

Shamong - 3.66 inches Moorestown - 3.2 inches Willingboro - 2.94 inches Medford - 2.59 inches Cinnaminson - 2.53 inches

Camden County

Greentree - 2.8 inches Pine Hill - 2.25 inches

Gloucester County