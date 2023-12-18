Skip to content
How much rain fell in the Philadelphia region after Sunday’s storm?

The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Chester County.

Flooded road, Reservoir Drive and Edgely Drive in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Flooded road, Reservoir Drive and Edgely Drive in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.Read moreAlejandro A. Alvarez / Staff Photographer

A storm Sunday night brought strong winds and flood warnings to the Philadelphia region, prompting road closures and some evacuations.

Here are selected rainfall totals for the region from Sunday into Monday, according to reports collected by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Chester County

  1. Chester Creek / West Chester - 4.6 inches

  2. Malvern - 3.93 inches

  3. Brandywine Creek west branch / Modena - 3.77 inches

  4. Valley Creek / Devault - 3.67 inches

  5. Octoraro Creek / Atglen - 3.65 inches

  6. Pickering Creek / Chester Springs - 3.64 inches

  7. Red Clay Creek / Kennett Square - 3.53 inches

  8. Brandywine Creek east branch - 3.46 inches

  9. White Clay Creek / West Grove - 3.32 inches

  10. Octoraro Creek / Nottingham - 3.22 inches

  11. French Creek / Warwick - 3.19 inches

Delaware County

  1. Morton - 3.67 inches

Bucks County

  1. Buckingham - 3.65 inches

  2. Doylestown - 3.21 inches

  3. Furlong - 3.19 inches

  4. Springtown - 2.98 inches

  5. Quakertown 2.95 inches

  6. Washington Crossing - 2.68 inches

  7. Bristol - 2.27 inches

Montgomery County

  1. Upper Dublin - 3.47 inches

  2. Philly Wings Field - 3.39 inches

  3. North Hills - 3.1 inches

  4. Pottstown - 2.99 inches

  5. Willow Grove - 2.91 inches

  6. East Norriton - 2.9 inches

  7. Royersford - 2.85 inches

  8. Perkiomenville - 2.82 inches

  9. Collegeville - 2.79 inches

  10. Hatfield - 2.72 inches

Philadelphia

  1. Northeast Philadelphia - 3.09 inches

  2. Philadelphia International Airport - 3.03 inches

  3. Mantua - 2.69 inches

Burlington County

  1. Shamong - 3.66 inches

  2. Moorestown - 3.2 inches

  3. Willingboro - 2.94 inches

  4. Medford - 2.59 inches

  5. Cinnaminson - 2.53 inches

Camden County

  1. Greentree - 2.8 inches

  2. Pine Hill - 2.25 inches

Gloucester County

  1. Turnersville - 4.42 inches