Rains are expected to slow in Philly Monday, but flooding is possible into the evening

Sunday night’s storm brought fierce winds and flood warnings throughout the Philadelphia region, with more subdued rains — and a drop in temperatures — expected for Monday.

“The heaviest of [the rain] has started to lift out,” Sarah Johnson, a meteorologist and lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, said Monday morning. Still, the storm has prompted some flooding and road closures throughout the region.

Johnson said Philly and Jersey Shore folk can expect the rain to peter out throughout the morning as a cold front moves in that will drop temperatures from the high 50s to the low 40s over the course of the day.

Philadelphia received just shy of three inches of rainfall overnight, said Johnson, and can expect another half inch “at most.” Meanwhile, the shore clocked in at one to two inches of overnight rainfall.

But just because the rains are slowing down doesn’t mean the coast is clear for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Philadelphia region through 9 a.m.

That’s based on reports of flooding and water rescues in White Marsh Township, Montgomery County, as well as elevated water levels in the Delaware River by Washington Avenue, Wissahickon Creek, and Pennypack Creek.

The later two are “well above flood stage and still rising,” said Johnson, which is due to an uptick in moisture and runoff from a string of several wet Sundays in a row.

A flood watch — which just means that conditions are favorable for flooding — is also in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Though Johnson said it won’t be possible to determine if the rapidly intensifying storm reached bomb cyclone proportions until the rain ends, she did stress that coastal storms are relatively common.

“We get multiple of these [storms] every cold season in the winter and spring,” Johnson said.

These recent storms were generated by the powerful El Niño warming in the tropical Pacific, where sea-surface temperatures have been approximately 3.5 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal. Those temperatures can create the upper-air winds that cause coastal storms, meteorologists say.

This storm marked the fourth consecutive weekend of showers in Philadelphia.

That’s because storm patterns often occur in seven day sprints. So even if Philly has a slim-to-none chance of a white Christmas, Johnson said, it does have high odds of a wet one.