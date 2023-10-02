Second of two NJ brothers pleads guilty to killing man, dumping body in Bucks County woods

The older of two New Jersey brothers accused of killing a man and dumping his body in the woods in Buck County in 2021 pleaded guilty to murder Monday, following his younger brother, who pleaded guilty to robbing the victim last year.

Anthony Gamble, 22, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and now faces up to 40 years in prison for killing Kevin Rosero, 26, and dumping his body in a wooded area in Richland Township in June 2021.

Joshua Gamble, 19, pleaded guilty to robbery, theft, abuse of corpse, and related crimes in November, a spokesperson for the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.

Accompanied by his attorney, Louis Busico, Gamble confirmed the details of the murder of Rosero as Deputy District Attorney Monica Furber read them to the court.

The crime came to light just after midnight on June 17, 2021, when Pennsylvania state troopers noticed two cars on the side of East Pumping Station Road, north of Heller Road, and one of them had hazard lights on. As troopers approached, thinking that a driver needed help, they were met with a grisly scene.

Troopers found Joshua Gamble, then 17, lying in the grass, his shoe covered in blood, and a work glove on his left hand.

Anthony Gamble was detained shortly after, when troopers heard him try to run away through the brush of the nearby woods. He was found with blood on his shoes and shirt and was wearing work gloves.

As troopers searched the Audi A5, the car’s interior was covered in blood and they found a large knife, also covered in blood, on the floor of the passenger side of the car.

A few hundred yards away, they found Rosero’s body, with multiple stab wounds to his head, neck, and arms. An autopsy later revealed that Rosero, of Somerset County, New Jersey, had been stabbed 28 times.

Prosecutors said the brothers drove from their home in Somerset County to Richland Township, stopping at a nearby 7-Eleven to purchase work gloves and disinfectant wipes. After investigators analyzed Anthony Gamble’s phone, they found several internet searches, including “Can soap wash off fingerprints.”

Records drawn from Joshua Gamble’s cell phone also showed a $400 transfer from Rosero’s CashApp account at 11:20 p.m. the day before, less than an hour before troopers came upon the two cars.

After Anthony Gamble pleaded guilty to the crime on Monday, Rosero’s family quickly left the courtroom, stifling tears.

“This was their son. They loved him wholeheartedly. And I think this was devastating to them,” said Furber. “They are relieved that both individuals are taking responsibility for their actions, but it’s never going to replace their son.”

Anthony Gamble is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13 and his brother Joshua is set to be sentenced Nov. 27, said Furber.