What to know about this year’s Festival of Lights | Inquirer Greater Media

The Festival of Lights in Media kicks off tonight and is expected to draw over 100,000 people during its month-long run. Also this week, Swarthmore College is proposing updates to its athletic fields, Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is hosting meetings about its finances, plus a festive pop-up bar has returned for the season.

The Festival of Lights returns to Rose Tree County Park tonight, when some 300,000 lights adorning over 125 trees will be lit for the first time this season.

The beloved annual tradition is marking its 50th anniversary this year and will include longtime favorite displays, plus live performances, food, drinks, and vendors on select Delco’s Fare & Flair nights.

New this year: a “Delco Bell” celebrating the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

Here’s everything you need to know before heading to this year’s festival.

Swarthmore College is looking to redevelop its athletic complex as its existing infrastructure ages, with plans to update its facilities off College Avenue and North Chester Road, known as Cunningham Fields. They are currently home to four grass fields, six tennis courts, locker rooms, and restrooms.

Under its proposal, the school would install new tennis courts, spectator seating, and a pavilion with restrooms and team meeting areas, as well as updated grass and turf fields.

The college has made significant changes to its initial plans after hearing community members’ concerns. Approval from the county and borough could still take months or longer.

Read more about Swarthmore’s current plans here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is hosting two community meetings about its finances after the district said it was facing the possibility of a $2.6 million budget deficit come the 2027-28 school year. The meetings will both take place Monday, with one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 6 p.m., at Strath Haven Middle School. WSSD this week also voted on new school board of directors leadership. Vice President Michelle Williams will become president, Mary Jo Witkowski-Smith will become vice president, Robert Miller will be treasurer, and Nannette Whitsett will serve as assistant board secretary. Nether Providence Elementary has picture retakes tomorrow. There are also fine and applied arts nights tonight and Tuesday. See WSSD’s full calendar here. Rose Tree Media School District has a number of winter concerts tonight and next week. See RTMSD’s full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Now in its seventh year, roving holiday pop-up bar Jingle on State has returned, this time to Tap 24 in Media. It’s open Tuesdays through Sundays starting at noon, with happy hour taking place Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. Jingle on State is serving up festive sips like a Red-Nosed Mule made with vodka, ginger beer, lime, and cranberry juice, and Santa’s Pick-Me-Up, made with vanilla vodka, espresso, peppermint simple syrup, peppermint rum, and Kahlua.

🎳 Things to Do

🎄 Home for the Holidays: The all-day celebration includes a Reindeer Dash one-mile walk and run, a Winter Village, a Kwanzaa celebration, trolley rides, and caroling, capped by a fire truck parade with Santa that ends with the town’s tree lighting. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. 💵 Prices vary 📍 Swarthmore town center

🛍️ Holiday Artisans Market: Shop from local artisans selling things like candles, ceramics, wine, soap, and art in Tyler Arboretum’s historic barn. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 $10-$18 admission required for non-members, free for members 📍 Tyler Arboretum, Media

🧚 Peter Pan Jr.: The Media Theatre will put its spin on the Disney classic. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 21, select days and times 💵 $21-$27 📍 The Media Theatre

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1956, this four-bedroom stone colonial has undergone a number of recent updates. Those include a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and soapstone and walnut countertops, a new roof and HVAC system, and a new concrete patio out back. Other features include a first-floor bedroom, a dining room with a fireplace, and a finished basement.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $775,000 | Size: 2,718 SF | Acreage: 0.51

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

