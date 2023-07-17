The sinkhole that closed parts of Route 202 near the King of Prussia Mall last week has reopened, shutting down a portion of the roadway indefinitely.

The closures again impacts East DeKalb Pike between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township, and were triggered by a series of pavement failures that began Saturday night, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportion. The northbound side of the highway officially closed just after 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

The portion of DeKalb Pike will remain closed until “engineers can assess the extent of the damage and develop a plan to perform additional sinkhole repair,” said the PennDOT statement.

Traffic is being redirected down both Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard.

The sinkhole initially cratered and closed the roadway on July 10 following a water main break. The segment of Route 202 reopened to drivers on July 12 after repairs from Pennsylvania American Water, Montgomery County’s water utility provider.

At the time, PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph told The Inquirer “it was unclear what actually caused the sinkhole,” given that a string of heavy rains “could’ve undermined the roadway.”

For the initial repair, PennDOT filled the impacted portion of East DeKalb Pike with a 10-inch thick layer of temporary asphalt, and was set to build a permanent concrete replacement at an unspecified later date.

This is the second sinkhole to sprout in Upper Merion this summer: One closed Crooked Lane for a week in June.