Six Flags set to merge with Dorney Park’s parent company

Six Flags is preparing to merge with Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., the Ohio-based amusement park conglomerate that owns Allentown’s Dorney Park.

The deal would value the combined businesses at around $8 billion dollars, Bloomberg reported, and create one of the United States’s largest theme park operators. Cedar Fair investors will be the majority shareholders, owning just over 51% of the stock in the in the joined venture. Six Flags shareholders will own just over 48%.

The new company — which will retain the Six Flags name and have a new headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. — will be helmed by Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman.

Advertisement

The merger is expected to be complete in first half 2024, according to Bloomberg, and still requires approval from Six Flags shareholders. The companies previously discussed joining forces in 2019, but that plan never came to fruition.

After the merger was announced, Six Flag’s stock price jumped over 2% to $21.48 per share as of Thursday morning. Cedar Fair’s, meanwhile, fell $2.00 to $36.19.

When completed, the Six Flags-Cedar Fair entity would include 42 amusement or water parks and nine resorts across North America.

» READ MORE: Dorney Park to get the region’s first dive rollercoaster in 2024

Dorney Park is one of Pennsylvania’s oldest amusement parks, second only to Idlewild near Pittsburgh. Just after it was opened in 1884 by Solomon Dorney, the amusement park was owned by the Allentown-Kutztown Traction Company and then different members of the Plarr family until 1993, when Cedar Point acquired it.

Dorney Park’s main attractions the century-old wooden rollercoaster Thunderhawk, which became a landmark in 2021, and Steel Force, a ride through four tunnels and two hills that runs at a speed of 75 mph.

Changes are coming to Dorney Park, though: It plans to add a new rollercoaster in 2024 called the Iron Menace, which will be a 152-foot tall dive rollercoaster with a nearly vertical drop. When built, it will be the first of its kind in the Northeast.