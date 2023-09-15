Pa. ski resort in ‘God’s Country’ will reopen for the first time in a decade

A shuttered ski hill in a rural Pennsylvania state park will reopen and expand as officials finally found a concessionaire to run the operation.

Denton Hill State Park, in Ulysses Township, Potter County, opened in 1951 and grew to have its own rustic lodge and ski lifts, with 22 official trails. One of them — Avalanche — was rumored to have the steepest pitch in the East. The 700-acre park, just off scenic Route 6 between Galeton and Coudersport in “God’s Country” was one of the rare state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources properties that offered legitimate downhill skiing before the operation was shuttered in 2014.

Most ski resorts in Pennsylvania, and elsewhere, are private.

Last year, DCNR made a push to find a new operator, and on Tuesday, announced that three locals with business and “mountain recreation” experience, Denton Go, LLC, will sign a 35-year lease to get things running again.

DCNR, did not divulge a timeline for when Denton Hill could reopen for skiing, but the department is committing $10 million in capital improvements to the park.

“Outdoor assets like Denton Hill are an important part of rural economies, so revitalizing the park will help nearby communities, businesses, and attractions grow and thrive,” John Hallas, director of state parks, said in a statement.

Last year, when the Inquirer visited Denton Hill and the surrounding area, local business owners and tourist attractions said any visitors to Potter County, one of the state’s most rural areas, was a bonus.

“I saw reports that they saw 12,000 to 15,000 visitors in the season,” Joshua Roth, administrator of the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, said at the time. “We had over 3,000 visitors in October and November here. The impact [of Denton reopening] would be enormous.”

According to DCNR, the new concessionaires will help transition the ski area into a four season destination, an approach ski resorts have taken worldwide. Hallas said one reason for the approach is a response to warmer weather. Some of the amenities will include mountain bike riding and dark-sky gazing opportunities. Cherry Springs State Park, just 12 miles south of Denton Hill, is a national destination for stargazing.