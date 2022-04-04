Angela Sutton was shot by a relative at age 14 in Germantown.

Now 42 and living in Northeast Philadelphia with her two children, ages 21 and 15, Sutton has been unable to work because of disabilities caused by post-traumatic stress, as well as pain from a bullet still lodged in her groin. Lately, a virus has diminished the vision in her right eye.

People suffering like Sutton are eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which pays average monthly benefits of $604 from the Social Security Administration. Around 8 million Americans (including children) with limited income and resources are SSI beneficiaries, 101,000 of them in Philadelphia. Most are mentally or physically disabled and unable to work. Many are blind, or age 65 or older.

Sutton tried to apply for SSI benefits in 2020. But the 1,200 Social Security offices across the United States, including seven in Philadelphia, have been shuttered for two years because of the pandemic. And individuals must apply in person.

As a result, Sutton has become one of 500,000 low-income and disabled people nationwide who were unable to receive SSI benefits over the last two years because of office closures, according to advocates.

Offices are expected to re-open soon — possibly this week. But, advocates fear, pent-up demand for services related to SSI and other programs may create a confused and chaotic scene in city Social Security offices.

“No one has a sense of how many people are in the queue,” said Rebecca Vallas, senior fellow at the Century Foundation think tank in Washington, and a former attorney with Community Legal Services in Philadelphia.

“A lot of us are concerned there’ll be huge numbers of low-income, disabled folks showing up at overrun offices. They’ll be waiting for hours to be seen, then turned away. People could be coming back day after day for who knows how long for benefits they need for their survival.”

Advocates believe the choke points will be at Social Security offices in University City and Germantown because of large populations of SSI recipients living in those neighborhoods.

It doesn’t help that the Social Security Administration has lost 1,500 workers nationwide in the last two years, according to Kathleen Romig, a Social Security expert at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities in Washington.

Claims processing will be slow when it starts up again, said Kate Vengraitis, CLS staff attorney in the SSI unit. It’s unclear how many Philadelphia workers have quit, she added.

Concerned, Sutton said, “It’ll be difficult for me with my pain to stand up and wait in a line. I’ll have to sit on the sidewalk. Hopefully, it’ll be a nice day.”

Mark Hinkle, a spokesperson for the Social Security Administration, said that he’s not anticipating disorder when offices re-open.

On its website, the Social Security Administration states that the public “should expect long lines” and “may need to wait outside” when offices re-open.

Hinkle added, “We are on track to safely re-enter after thoughtful planning and preparation. Social Security employees are dedicated to serving the public and are up to the job at hand.”

To accommodate increased service demands, Hinkle said the agency plans to re-hire recent retirees “to help us better serve the public.”

Asked when specifically offices will re-open, Hinkle said only that service would be restored in early April.

Ralph DeJuliis, the president of the union of Social Security Administration workers — the American Federation of Government Employees Council 220 —said Monday that he believes the re-opening of offices may be a “disaster.”

“People will be socially distanced inside the offices, and then there’ll be long lines outside,” DeJuliis said. “It’ll be terrible. Employees are freaking out. They know people will be mad.”

He added that employees are also at a loss because, as of Monday afternoon, they still didn’t know what day the offices would re-open.

“They haven’t told us,” DeJuliis said. “Is this supposed to be a stealth opening?”

That Philadelphians haven’t been told the exact day they can resolve their SSI-related problems “is really quite shocking,” said Jonathan Stein, former general counsel of CLS who’s been working with colleagues without pay to ease the re-opening.

Under-funded

The Social Security Administration’s operating budget has been under-funded for years, said Stacy Cloyd, a director at the National Organization of Social Security Claimants Representatives, a group that includes attorneys who represent individuals in Social Security cases.

While the number of beneficiaries of SSI and other programs has increased 21% since 2010 — about 1 million people — the agency’s administrative budget has decreased by 13% percent after inflation, according to Romig.

To address that, President Joe Biden included $14.8 billion to operate Social Security in his proposed 2023 budget last week, a 14% increase over 2021′s $13 billion budget.

While Biden asked for a $1 billion increase for the agency in the 2022 budget, Congress allotted less than half of that, a continuation of historic under-funding, advocates say.

In contrast to the requirement that SSI applications be filled out in person, Stein said, other forms, such as applications for Social Security retirement benefits, can be completed online. It makes for a “two-track, discriminatory system for the poor and disabled,” Stein said.

He added that it’s forced people eligible for SSI to live without their stipends, and to possibly face severe consequences such as falling into homelessness.

It’s likely, he said, that the SSI in-person requirement is the reason that the rate of new people being added to SSI rolls is down.

Pennsylvania recorded 31,361 SSI awards to qualified people in 2019, but only 23,106 in 2020, Vengraitis said.

That 26% drop-off of more than 8,000 people in Pennsylvania is the largest in the United States, said Kristen Dama, another CLS expert on SSI. She and other advocates were unable to explain why the state saw the biggest decrease. Hinkle didn’t respond to a question about it.

The shuttering of Social Security offices has also frozen almost 1 million already pending claims nationwide for SSI as well as for Social Security Disability Insurance, open to people who have more work experience, the agency reported.

Throughout the last two years, but especially since February, calling Social Security employees on national toll-free numbers to address problems has proved virtually impossible for most people because the phone system is dysfunctional, Romig said. The federal government has acknowledged telecommunications have been difficult.

Stein said he’s eager to see offices open again: “It will be an important step toward remedying the harm of the last two years.”