Jenkintown company that caught fire has toxic ‘ignitable waste’ on site and had past EPA violations

SPS Technologies, which erupted into a 4-alarm blaze Monday night, is well known to state and federal environmental regulators as a large generator of chemical waste, some of which is categorized as “ignitable.”

As a result, environmental officials rushed to the scene of the blaze in Jenkintown, Montgomery County.

Stephanie Berardi, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), said Tuesday morning that she and other officials were on-site. Berardi had no further information and it was not clear whether chemicals on the scene at the time pose a health risk.

» READ MORE: Live updates: Fire crews battle massive industrial fire at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown; shelter-in-place order in effect

But the site has a long history of using toxic chemicals for industrial applications as far back as 1903.

The 32-acre property is surrounded by rail lines and the Tacony and Tookany creeks to the south and east. Commercial development lies to the north, and homes and parks surround the property to the east and west.

It is adjacent to Abington Township’s Hallowell Park, which includes a soccer field and a softball field.

Potentially toxic chemicals

SPS Technologies is classified as a chemical treatment, storage, and disposal facility and generates electroplating solutions and sludges as part.

At the site, SPS Technologies makes precision metal fasteners and special machined parts, primarily for the aviation and aerospace industries, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The company is routinely inspected and monitored and handles large volumes of potentially toxic chemicals including trichloroethene, vinyl chloride, and 1-2 dichloroethane.

Trichloroethylene is a nonflammable, manmade colorless liquid used mainly as a solvent to degrease metal. It can cause cancer, developmental problems, and be toxic to male reproduction, according to the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) and EPA.

Vinyl chloride is a manmade, colorless gas that burns easily and is used to make polyvinyl chloride, a hard plastic. Exposure to it is associated with “an increased risk of a rare form of liver cancer (hepatic angiosarcoma), as well as primary liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), brain and lung cancers, lymphoma, and leukemia, according to the National Institutes of Health.

And 1-2 dichloroethane, a colorless liquid, is also manmade and used to make plastics and solvents. According to the ATSDR, it can cause cancer.

In 2023, the most recent data available, SPS Technologies generated and disposed of 177 tons of chemicals, according to the EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory.

That included a classification of chemicals known as “ignitable waste,” which include paint and ink. More specifically, the waste contained benzene, and methyl ethyl ketone.

Environmental citations

Most recently, in 2023, SPS Technologies reached an agreement with the EPA to pay $109,000 for storing chemicals without a permit.

The discovery came during a visit by a DEP inspector who found large storage containers had not been property labeled. For example, one 55-gallon container labeled “Hazardous Waste,” “Toxic,” and “Corrosive” was found on a pallet. Workers said they were unsure of what was inside.

The DEP has cited the company for past violations in the past few years, but none appears to have posed a public health threat.

As part of operations, the facility has used electroplating baths containing cadmium, chromium, silver, and cyanides. More recently, that included solvent wastes generated from degreasing operations.

Environmental regulators found issues at the site as far back as the 1980s when the EPA began investigating underground storage tanks that leaked trichloroethene, a chlorinated solvent, into groundwater beneath the facility.

Low levels of the compound was found in the groundwater until 2010. Low levels of cadmium were also found through 2012. Later EPA sampling failed to detect the contamination. SPS Technologies has had to take several corrective actions for violations after that.

In 2015, an EPA assessment of the site identified multiple areas of concern, including soil and groundwater. Screening showed volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and metals in the soil and water. However, none of the concentrations exceeded levels of safety for drinking water.

“Therefore, there are no risks to human health or the environment for any use at this Facility including residential,” the EPA concluded.

SPS in Jenkintown

Records show that the Standard Pressed Steel Company, incorporated in 1903, relocated to the Jenkintown site in 1920. But how the facility was used before that is unknown. It was reportedly owned before that by Wharton Switch Works. In 1978, Standard Pressed Steel changed its name to SPS Technologies, Inc.

This is a developing story and may be updated.