Swarthmore gets a new bookstore | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

A new independent bookshop opening in Swarthmore this weekend is aiming to become a third space in the community. Also this week, Media has a new Pride mural, we caught up with Task creator Brad Ingelsby, and we checked in on a new downhill derby.

Advertisement

We want your feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at greatermedia@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

A new bookstore is opening this weekend in Swarthmore, and the two women behind it want the shop to become a third space — a social spot that’s neither home nor work — in the borough. It will also be something of a cultural addition thanks to a massive mural that will adorn one side of the building.

Celia Bookshop, located in the town center, will debut on Saturday and feature nearly 8,000 books across a wide range of genres. It takes over the space formerly occupied by Harvey Oak Mercantile and Gallery on Park and is the brainchild of owner Beth Murray and literary director Rachel Pastan, both longtime Swarthmore residents.

Read more about the new bookshop here.

Media’s new mural is more than just a colorful addition to the borough. The Pride crosswalk at the intersection of State and Plum Streets, painted this past Sunday, is a symbol of inclusion.

Artist Victor Surbrook designed it with a Wizard of Oz motif, adorning a traditional Pride flag with a rainbow swirl reminiscent of Dorothy’s journey. As attacks against LGBTQ people rise, it’s also a sign that all are welcome in “Everybody’s Hometown,” The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reporters.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Rose Tree Media schools are closed today and tomorrow. Penncrest’s homecoming football game will take place tomorrow at 7 p.m. against Upper Darby, which will be followed by the homecoming dance on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. See the district’s full calendar here. Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is closed today. Mark your calendars for several picture day events next week. See the district’s full calendar here. Registration for the district’s winter sports is also now open. Forms must be submitted through Arbiter to try out. Strath Haven High School students can submit their forms here, and Strath Haven Middle School students can submit them here. Niche released its 2026 Best School Districts list this week, ranking WSSD at No. 19 in Pennsylvania, followed by RTMSD at No. 42. The data firm ranked the top 217 districts in the commonwealth, taking into account reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education, state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, and public school district ratings. SAT and ACT scores were excluded this year.

🍽️ On our Plate

In case you missed it, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant abruptly announced the closure of all its locations late last week. The popular chain, which had a location at 30 E. State St. in Media, did not provide a reason for its closure, but a message to employees cited ongoing financial challenges and a recent bankruptcy filing. With the restaurants now closed, Iron Hill gift card holders are mostly out of luck.

🎳 Things to Do

🎥 School’s Out Movie: Looking to entertain the kids on their day off? Catch a screening of The Peanuts Movie. ⏰ Thursday, Oct. 2, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Helen Kate Furness Free Library, Wallingford

🎭 Young Frankenstein: Media Theatre kicks off its 2025-26 Broadway season with this musical comedy. Catch a preview on Thursday, Friday, or at the matinee on Saturday before opening night Saturday evening. ⏰ Select days, Thursday, Oct. 2-Sunday, Oct. 26, times vary 💵 $27-$47 📍 Media Theatre

🍁 SPC Fall Fair: Now in its 47th year, Swarthmore Presbyterian Church’s fall festival includes breakfast and lunch offerings, plus plenty of shopping. Browse fashion, jewelry, accessories, furniture, toys, games, and collectibles. There will also be kids’ activities. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Swarthmore Presbyterian Church

🚒 Bingo Fundraiser: Rocky Run Fire Company is hosting a bingo night to raise funds for the volunteer-run fire house. There will be raffles and prizes. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m. 💵 $35 in advance, $40 at the door 📍 Rocky Run Fire Company, Media

🍿 Outdoor Movie Night: Catch a screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone outdoors. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Community Center lawn, Media

🎨 Delco Arts Week: The annual event gets underway Friday, and despite its name, actually lasts nine days. During that time, explore over 60 events throughout the county, including concerts, festivals, exhibitions, workshops, and films. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 12, hours vary by location 💵 Varies by location 📍 Multiple locations

🍂 Media State Street Fall Festival: Explore over 150 vendors as they take over State Street. There will also be food, music, and kid-friendly activities. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 State Street, Media

🪴 Wine & Vine Plant Swap: Swap houseplant cuttings, pots, and plant-care accessories with other horticulture enthusiasts. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 5, 4-6 p.m. 💵 $20 📍 Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore

🏡 On the Market

This five-bedroom, mid-century modern Swarthmore home has undergone a number of recent updates and renovations, including new windows, fresh paint, updated bathrooms, and upgraded utilities. The home features an open-concept dining room and living area with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. There’s also a bedroom with its own deck access and a full bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs, the primary suite features vaulted ceilings and a row of windows, plus a sitting area and an attached bathroom. Other features include a home office, a fitness space, and a finished basement. Multiple spaces throughout the home have screen porches, including a large screened-in area on the back deck. The deck also has a large stone fireplace and seating overlooking the trees. There’s an open house on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $1.249M | Size: 4,448 SF | Size: 0.82

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Greater Media? Share it with us in an email to greatermedia@inquirer.com.

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.