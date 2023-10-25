Coroner identifies 3 killed in fiery Pa. Turnpike crash

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the three people who died in a fiery weekend crash involving a tanker truck and two other vehicles on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The victims were identified as James Achey, 57, and Suzette Achey, 52, both of Seaford, Del., and William Ramos, 63, of Perth Amboy, N.J.

The crash occurred late Saturday morning in Worcester Township, said Cpl. Joe L. May of the Pennsylvania State Police.

A white Acura became disabled due to a flat tire, and a box truck with its hazard lights activated stopped behind the Acura, May said. A tanker truck then crashed into the box truck and Acura.

The driver of the tanker truck and two people in the box truck died from their injuries, May said on Tuesday.

The Coroner’s Office said the tanker truck was hauling jet fuel.

An obituary for Ramos identified him as a married father of three who was a driver for Prospect Transportation. The company is a petroleum transportation firm with headquarters in Carlstadt, N.J.

James Achey worked as a maintenance technician for Redner’s Markets, and Suzette Achey worked as an assistant manager for Redner’s Markets, according to their LinkedIn pages.

They were married and shared photos of their beach wedding on their Instagram accounts.

Ryan Redner, president and CEO of Redner’s Markets, said in a statement: ”We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. & Mrs. Achey.”

Redner confirmed that James Achey was a maintenance technician and that Suzette Achey worked as a cashier in the company’s Milford, Del., store.

“Our prayers are with their family during this time,” Redner said.

A representative for Prospect Transportation could not be reached for comment Wednesday.