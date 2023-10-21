Pa. Turnpike in Montgomery County is shut down due to fiery tanker accident

All lanes on I-476 between the Mid-County and Lansdale exits in Montgomery County have been closed due to a fiery accident involving a tanker truck and “multiple cars,” Pennsylvania Turnpike officials said Saturday.

Turnpike officials were alerted to the accident, which involved flammable liquid, at 10:26 a.m., said Larry Booze, operations center supervisor for the turnpike. He said northbound and southbound lanes between the Montgomery County exits were closed, and, as of 12:30 p.m., were likely to remain so for a while.

“It’s going to be a very extended closure,” Booze said. He said he couldn’t comment on any injuries.

Around 1 p.m., northbound traffic that was backed up on the highway was being turned around to head south in the northbound lanes to an emergency exit.

Prior to that, cars had shut off their engines and people were walking dogs along the shoulder. A couple kids were kicking around a soccer ball. The closed southbound lanes were empty, and some people had climbed over the road divider to run and stretch their legs there.