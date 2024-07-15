Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s charges over alleged mishandling of classified documents

A federal judge in Florida has dismissed charges former President Donald Trump was facing for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said the circumstances surrounding the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith did not comply with the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution and that, as a result, the case had been improperly funded by the Justice Department.

That clause, and laws stemming from it, setup a process requiring federal prosecutors to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The argument advanced by Trump’s lawyers that Smith’s appointment — which did not go through Congress and therefore was invalid — has historically been used to challenge charges brought by other special counsels.

In an opinion Monday, Cannon wrote: “The Special Counsel’s position effectively usurps that important legislative authority … and in the process threaten[s] the structural liberty inherent in the separation of powers.”

Smith — whose office has also brought a separate set of charges against Trump in Washington, D.C. — did not immediately say whether he intends to appeal.

The decision handed Trump a victory just days after the attempt on his life in Butler, Pa. and as he was preparing to accept the GOP nomination later this week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The former president still faces prosecution in the Washington case, stemming from his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, state charges in Georgie over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.