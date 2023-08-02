Upper Darby parking director charged with theft has resigned, mayor says

Upper Darby’s top parking enforcement official, who was charged this week with stealing more than $4,000, has resigned her position, the township’s mayor announced Wednesday night.

Sekela Tamika Coles, 45, of Upper Darby, was charged Monday with three counts of felony theft, receiving stolen property, and related crimes.

“Ms. Coles has resigned effect immediately,” Mayor Barbarann Keffer said during the township’s council meeting.

On Monday, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said that Coles admitted to investigators that she used her official position to benefit herself and her family by stealing coins from newly installed parking kiosks throughout the township, and spending the money on dinners, parties, and personal gifts.

In addition to the thefts, Coles is accused of allowing the parking enforcement system in the township to languish for more than two years by failing to send 18,000 parking tickets through to Pennsylvania’s court system — mismanagement that officials said cost the township about $1 million in revenue.

Coles also admitted to deleting multiple tickets issued to her children and ex-husband from Upper Darby’s computer systems, Stollsteimer said.

Coles, who became parking enforcement director in January 2020 after serving on Upper Darby’s council for six years, had been placed on administrative leave before her resignation.