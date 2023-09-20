Want to own a Belgian Malinois like Yoda? It’s no walk in the park, animal shelter says.

Want to own a Belgian Malinois? You might be barking up the wrong tree, a Philadelphia animal shelter says.

Interest in the shepherd breed is trending upward this month, according to ACCT Philly, after a Belgian Malinois K9 named Yoda aided the capture of escaped inmate Danilo Cavalcante in Chester County.

Strong, intelligent, and fiercely loyal, canine experts say the Belgian Malinois makes for an excellent companion in police and military work. The breed’s superior sense of smell can track down tough-to-find suspects, while its agility aids in apprehending offenders with the clamp of a jaw.

But want a Yoda of your own to show off your superior Dogstagramming skills? First give the decision some thought, ACCT said in a Facebook post this week.

“While yes, they are beautiful and loyal, this breed along with other shepherd breeds require a lot of work (they’re called “Working Breeds” for a reason!)” the shelter wrote.

So what makes this breed different? The Malinois’ exceptional energy, for one.

“In a city environment, these dogs take more time and energy than the average dog,” the shelter wrote, warning that couch potatoes should be prepared for walks with a Malinois that more resemble running a marathon.

Potential owners hoping for a dog that’s good with guests should also be wary. The breed is more likely to greet newcomers with heavy scrutiny, according to the shelter, and will “inspect your guests for contraband and contain any violators.”

It’s no wonder the Belgian Malinois is used on the Secret Service’s White House detail.

And did we mention energy?

“We see what happens when people realize they cannot handle the breed,” ACCT wrote. “We recently spoke with an apartment complex where a pet [M]alinois keeps opening the apartment door when left alone. After getting out of his crate. Which was behind another door.”

Still, the shelter said it received 76 Belgian Malinois and other Shepherd breeds this year alone, and it doesn’t deter potential foster owners who are up for a challenge.

“If you are interested in this breed or other working dog breeds, please do the research and consider fostering,” the shelter wrote. “It is a great way to start.”