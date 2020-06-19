Peter Fratus, 39, of West Dennis, bowed his head and put his hands over his face as U.S. Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy announced his decision during a Zoom hearing. Hennessy said Fratus, who struggles with alcoholism, has repeatedly lashed out at people while under the influence, including in 2019, when he kicked two police officers at a store, screamed obscenities at them, and threatened to kill them, according to court documents.