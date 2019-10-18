In another area of Bucks County, Hartsville in Warwick Township, a second group of residents has been on bottled water for three years and counting. The EPA still plans to do more testing there to figure out who is to blame for the contamination. The military has denied responsibility, and refused to fund public water hookups for the residents, though the Navy is currently paying for their bottled water. Testing at a local fire company over the summer revealed that the fire station could not be responsible for the contamination.