Threatening to veto the House defense spending bill, the Trump administration said it does not want Congress to authorize the military to clean up and treat agricultural water sources contaminated with PFAS and objected to a plan for the military to phase out firefighting foam containing the harmful chemicals.
The administration voiced its objections to two PFAS-related items attached to the bill in a statement Tuesday that listed dozens of other concerns, including that provisions would impede Trump’s efforts to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The $733 billion bill also does not contain enough funding, the administration said.
The House was expected to begin debating amendments to the spending bill late Wednesday, but votes will likely come later in the week. It includes a package of amendments addressing contamination caused by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The Senate last week passed a PFAS package in its own version of the bill.
Environmental activists had praised the efforts, which include provisions to add PFAS to the national water quality monitoring network, require drinking water utilities to test for PFAS, and require that PFAS waste be incinerated. Tens of thousands of residents in Bucks and Montgomery Counties who live near two former military bases were among the first in the country to discover PFAS drinking water contamination and have been pushing for federal action on the issue.
“With this veto threat, President Trump has said he would hold up funding for our troops because his administration does not want to act swiftly to eliminate toxic PFAS chemicals to protect service members and the communities that support them,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D., Pa.) and Rep. Dan Kildee (D., Mich.) said in a joint statement Wednesday.
The widespread use of PFAS by the military, primarily in firefighting foam, and by manufacturing companies has led to a drinking water contamination crisis in communities nationwide. The chemicals threaten human health and have recently been found not only in drinking water but in agricultural fertilizer, cow’s milk, and produce from contaminated areas.
Maine has required testing for PFAS in sludge commonly used as fertilizer; dairies in New Mexico and Maine have closed; and after the chemicals were detected in Massachusetts cranberry bogs, Ocean Spray would not accept the crop and the berries were incinerated.
Recent Food and Drug Administration tests of produce showed elevated levels of contamination in fruit and vegetables grown near contaminated sites. The FDA said they did not pose health risks. PFAS has also been found in fish and shellfish; in New Jersey areas with PFAS contamination, residents were advised to eat only very limited amounts of fish they caught.