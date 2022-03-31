New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday but is asymptomatic, a top aide said.

“This afternoon, as part of a regularly-scheduled testing regime, Governor Murphy took a rapid antigen test that came back positive for COVID-19. He subsequently took a PCR test, which also came back positive. He is currently asymptomatic and feeling well,” said Mahen Gunaratna, the governor’s communications director, in a statement.

Murphy’s infection comes as the BA.2 subvariant — now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States— is contributing to a slight increase in new cases in New Jersey, though it was not clear which variant the governor had.

» READ MORE: The BA.2 subvariant is now dominant in the U.S., and cases are already starting to inch back up in New Jersey

“The contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor during the potential infection window. Per CDC guidance, the Governor will cancel in-person events, isolate for the next five days, and continue to monitor for symptoms before taking an additional PCR test,” Gunaratna said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who test positive for COVID-19 isolate for five days. If they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving, then people should follow the isolation period with five days of wearing a mask when around other people.

“The Governor has diligently taken precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted, as he has done, to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus,” Gunaratna said.

In New Jersey, face masks are no longer required in most settings, and the mask mandate for school children was lifted March 7. Murphy has posted recent photos on social media of being maskless in public settings, including the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Earlier this month, Murphy acknowledged an increase globally of COVID-19 infections and said he was monitoring the situation closely.

“However, at this time, we do not anticipate any need to reinstate universal statewide mandated protective measures. We encourage residents to stay up to date with vaccinations and boosters, get tested when exposed or sick,” Murphy said in a statement on March 17 with Judith Persichilli, the commissioner of the state’s Department of Health.