A day after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was named the winner of a second term in office, his Republican challenger. Jack Ciattarelli, continued to keep a low profile, with no public appearances scheduled.

His spokeswoman, Stami Williams, declined comment Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, Williams had disputed the Associated Press’ decision to name Murphy as the winner.

“With the candidates separated by a fraction of a percent out of 2.4 million ballots cast, it’s irresponsible of the media to make this call when the New Jersey secretary of state doesn’t even know how many ballots are left to be counted,” she said.

After a nail-biting Election Night that saw Murphy and Ciattarelli in a dead heat and results that were too close to call for almost 24 hours after the polls closed, Murphy had a lead of over 40,000 votes with results in from 99% of all polling places, according to figures reported Thursday by the AP. His lead doubled from the figure on Wednesday night.

Ciattarelli was last seen in public during at an election-night gathering. His campaign has not indicated whether they would ask for a recount in the election, though Murphy’s lead has grown significantly since Wednesday as votes continue to be counted. New Jersey does not have an automatic recount law in the event of close races, but candidates can request them in specific counties. Any political party seeking a recount must file for one in state Superior Court within 17 days of Election Day.

In victory remarks delivered Wednesday night in Asbury Park, Murphy said he would represent all New Jerseyans.

“I renew my promise to you, whether you voted for me or not, to work every single day of the next four years to keep moving us forward,” he said. “Forward with renewed optimism to ensure greater opportunities for all 9.3 million who call this great state home.”

Murphy was the first incumbent Democratic governor to win reelection in New Jersey since 1977. He also won reelection in the tightest Garden State gubernatorial race since 1981 when Republican Tom Kean bested Jim Florio by fewer than 2,000 votes. Florio insistedon a recount and did not concede for 27 days.

Murphy had been seen early on as favored to win, given that registered Democrats now outnumber Republicans by a million and the state is seen as shifting to the left. President Joe Biden won 57% of the vote last year.

But Ciattarelli campaigned tirelessly, hammering Murphy on the state’s high taxes and criticizing the governor’s coronavirus-related public health restrictions.

Murphy and his wife, Tammy, attended mass in Newark Thursday morning. Murphy is scheduled to speak at the annual convention of the New Jersey Education Association, one of his strongest union backers, in Atlantic City on Thursday afternoon.