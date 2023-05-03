Warren Bloom wants to be the ‘prayingest mayor in America’

This isn’t Warren Bloom’s first attempt at office.https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/candidates-tied-philadelphia-mayor-poll-20230428.html

“I think this may be my seventh or eighth contest, but when I simply looked over the political landscape when we came into this season, I said, you know what my chance is just as good as anyone else’s,” he told The Inquirer.

He continues, he said, because he was raised with his parent’s adage to never give up.

“Most people don’t know that Abraham Lincoln ran 13 times. He didn’t run for president 13 times, but he ran. If he would’ve gave up on the 12th time, we probably would never [have] known [of him].”

When talking about the things that are wrong about Philadelphia, Bloom, an ordained minister, uses a spiritual lens to focus on family values to find his solutions.

“My mother actually was raised by foster parents, but because of the trauma and turmoil she came up with and she survived, she had promised herself that her children would never go through the same anguish that she suffered,” Bloom said.

Bloom emphasizes strengthening the family as key to improving the city’s quality of life. “Statistically most children who are born in poverty stay in poverty. We’re seeing actually the breakdown of the family and an attack. This is actually an attack against the home,” he said.

“So I want to do everything I can to protect the home and make sure children are brought up in the best advantage.”

At a forum in January, candidates were asked to answer yes or no: Would they retain Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw? Bloom said no. At an education-focused forum in March, Bloom earned the most laughs of the evening by frequently repeating rhyming campaign slogans. Speaking to fifth-graders from a Kensington elementary school in March, Bloom told them: “There’s no Santa Claus.”

