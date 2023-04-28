The Philadelphia mayor’s race is a five-way tie, poll shows

It’s all tied up.

With 18 days to go until the Democratic mayoral primary, the first nonpartisan public poll of the race shows a dead heat between the top five contenders.

The survey of likely Democratic voters commissioned by the good government group the Committee of Seventy and several partners found that Rebecca Rhynhart (18%), Cherelle Parker (17%), Helen Gym (15%), Allan Domb (14%), and Jeff Brown (11%) led the pack.

The poll’s credibility interval, which is similar to a margin of error, was plus or minus 3.8 percentage points. All five top contenders fell within that margin.

Many respondents — about 20% — said they were still making up their mind.

The poll is just one sampling of voter attitudes about a complicated and crowded mayoral field ahead of the May 16 Democratic primary. The victor will be well-positioned to win in November, given Philadelphia’s heavily Democratic electorate.

Nine Democrats are seeking the nomination. State Rep. Amen Brown, pastor Warren Bloom Sr., and retired Judge James DeLeon each garnered support from about 2% of respondents.

Primaries are notoriously difficult to poll, especially in off-year elections, given the smaller number of people who vote and the higher propensity of primary voters to change their mind than in a general election. Still, the race appears close. Candidates’ internal polls have also shown a largely even split, with about 20% of voters undecided.

The poll shows Jeff Brown, a grocer who was considered an early front-runner, may have lost some ground with voters since February, when his campaign released an internal poll showing him leading the pack. But he is far from out of the race and remains within striking distance of the four other top contenders.

With more than two weeks until election day, a lot of money remains to be spent on the race — money that could sway voters through advertisements, mailers, TV commercials, and door-knocking operations.

The Committee of Seventy poll also asked respondents to rank the candidates and then ran a simulation to see who would win in a ranked-choice-voting scenario where the lowest vote-getters got knocked out round by round if one candidate didn’t win a majority outright.

Philadelphia does not have ranked-choice voting. But in that simulation, Rhynhart beat Parker in the final round. The poll was done in partnership with FairVote, which advocates for ranked-choice voting. The nonprofit Urban Affairs Coalition, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Citizen were also partners.

Survey USA conducted the poll April 21-25 and interviewed 1,500 Philadelphia adults via phone and text.