Almost all of the precincts in which Brooks received 200 or more votes are in areas where the groups that worked with her campaign have the most members. Some of Brooks’ biggest margins came from Fishtown, West Philadelphia, and South Philadelphia neighborhoods east of Broad Street, where Reclaim has a strong presence. She also performed well in Northwest Philadelphia, where Neighborhood Networks is active. In some of those precincts, her vote totals surpassed incumbent Democratic members of Council.