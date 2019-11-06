The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter, the document that governs how the city operates, requires seven seats on City Council to be elected “at-large” and represent the entire city. (The other 10 seats are held by district council members who represent geographic areas. Nine are Democrats.) The Home Rule Charter only allows each political party to put up five nominees, essentially guaranteeing that two of those at-large seats are held by a minority party. Since the establishment of that governing document, those seats have been held by Republicans.