Philadelphia air quality ‘unhealthy to breathe’ as wildfires in Canada burn; city pools will be closed Thursday

The air quality in Philadelphia has dropped to “unhealthy” levels for all residents as smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to move into our area.

Both Philadelphia and the entire state of Pennsylvania remain under a “code red” air quality alert Thursday, as winds from the west blow smoke-filled air from the Midwest into the region. Delaware has also issued a “code red” alert, while New Jersey is currently under a “code orange” alert.

The air quality index in Philadelphia as of 6 a.m. was 162, according to government data. That’s enough to place the city in the red “unhealthy” for all category. City pools will be closed on Thursday, and summer camps run by the city will move indoors.

“This alert means that the air is unhealthy to breathe, and some members of the general public may experience health effects,” the Philadelphia Department of Health said in a statement late Wednesday.

The city recommends residents consider canceling outdoor events and gatherings and close all windows and doors to minimize air pollution in the home. If you must go outdoors, the city suggested wearing a high-quality mask and avoiding areas of high congestion, such as main streets or highways.

The city said residents who need KN-95 masks can pick one of for free at the following locations:

Four of the five Health Department resource hubs (Mt. Enon is closed this week.) All Philadelphia Police Districts Philadelphia Fire stations

Poor air quality in Philadelphia will linger into Friday

Alex Dodd, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said forecasts show air quality levels remaining at red “unhealthy” levels for eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware throughout the day Thursday.

“With west winds today, it’s going to stay pretty consistent. If anything, the air quality index might get a little higher than it is right now,” Dodd said. “We don’t really see it getting much better today.”

New Jersey is expected to have better air quality than Pennsylvania, and Dodd said a sea breeze at the Jersey Shore is expected to offer even more relief Thursday.

“So if folks are looking for a little relief, want to be outside, then that’d be the place to go,” Dodd said.

According to the latest forecasts, the poor air quality is expected to linger into Friday, but winds from the south are expected to help push away smoke to the north. Dodd said rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in either by Friday night or Saturday, which should help improve the quality of the air.

“Rain is really efficient at pulling that particulate matter out of the air,” Dodd said.

What is the air quality index?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency pulls data from gauges that measure various pollutants in real time. In this case, the EPA uses data collected by Philadelphia’s Air Quality Management Services.

The EPA sets limits for each pollutant for its air quality index (AQI). The level of each pollutant is color-coded based on the highest daily AQI value at selected monitors. The Philadelphia Health Department lists six levels, from lowest to highest: green, yellow, orange, red, purple, and maroon — a level considered “hazardous.”

Earlier this month, Philadelphia reached the maroon “hazardous” level, the worst air quality since at least 2008 if not before, according to historical EPA data. The poor air quality forced people across the city indoors and led to several events, including a Phillies game, to be canceled or postponed.

What is PM2.5?

PM2.5 is fine particulate matter defined as concentrations of 2.5 microns or smaller. It’s of special concern because the particles are so small — far smaller than the width of a human hair — and are easily inhaled. The World Health Organization says PM2.5 is responsible for the biggest proportion of health effects from air pollution.

Locally, the biggest typical sources of PM2.5 are emissions from gas and diesel-powered vehicles. Power plants are also a source. The particles form when emissions react in the air.

But wildfires burning in multiple Canadian provinces and territories contain a mixture of gaseous pollutants and PM2.5 is a chief component.

Particle pollution refers to a mix of solid and liquid droplets in the air. Some particles are so small that they are visible using only an electron microscope. Those particles can penetrate both indoors and outdoors because of their small size. During wildfires, concentrations can rise so high that particles are visible to the naked eye as part of the mix of gases in a haze.

Staff writer Frank Kummer contributed to this article.