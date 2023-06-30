When will Philadelphia’s air quality get better? Here’s the latest forecast.

Philadelphia’s air quality will continue to be poor Friday, as smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to linger across the region.

Pennsylvania issues a statewide “code orange” alert for Friday, meaning the air quality is expected to be slightly better than Thursday but will remain poor throughout the day. Delaware has also issued a “code orange” air quality alert.

A “code orange” means smoke concentrations are unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes children, the elderly, and people suffering from heart disease, asthma, or other lung diseases.

Advertisement

The air quality index in Philadelphia as of 9 a.m. was 160, according to government data, enough to place the city in the red “unhealthy” for all category. City officials said they expect the air quality to improve throughout the day, but forecasters don’t see much of a reprieve from the smoke in the air.

“We do expect some decent some concentrations to still remain around [Friday], so not going to get much relief from that throughout the day,” said Matt Brudy, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, N.J.

Rain is forecast to move in Saturday, potentially has early as the overnight hours. Brudy said that plus winds moving in from the south will hopefully offer some reprieve from the smoke in the air.

“Tonight and tomorrow we should hopefully start to alleviate some of the smoke,” Brudy said.

Apart from the hazy skies, the weather is expected to be pleasant Friday, with temperatures in Philadelphia forecast in the mid-80s with less humidity than previous days.

“Overall, it’s going to be a generally comfortable day, outside any of those who are more sensitive to the smoke,” Brudy said.

What is the air quality index?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency pulls data from gauges that measure various pollutants in real time. In this case, the EPA uses data collected by Philadelphia’s Air Quality Management Services.

The EPA sets limits for each pollutant for its air quality index (AQI). The level of each pollutant is color-coded based on the highest daily AQI value at selected monitors. The Philadelphia Health Department lists six levels, from lowest to highest: green, yellow, orange, red, purple, and maroon — a level considered “hazardous.”

Earlier this month, Philadelphia reached the maroon “hazardous” level, the worst air quality since at least 2008 if not before, according to historical EPA data. The poor air quality forced people across the city indoors and led to several events, including a Phillies game, to be canceled or postponed.

What is PM2.5?

PM2.5 is fine particulate matter defined as concentrations of 2.5 microns or smaller. It’s of special concern because the particles are so small — far smaller than the width of a human hair — and are easily inhaled. The World Health Organization says PM2.5 is responsible for the biggest proportion of health effects from air pollution.

Locally, the biggest typical sources of PM2.5 are emissions from gas and diesel-powered vehicles. Power plants are also a source. The particles form when emissions react in the air.

But wildfires burning in multiple Canadian provinces and territories contain a mixture of gaseous pollutants and PM2.5 is a chief component.

Particle pollution refers to a mix of solid and liquid droplets in the air. Some particles are so small that they are visible using only an electron microscope. Those particles can penetrate both indoors and outdoors because of their small size. During wildfires, concentrations can rise so high that particles are visible to the naked eye as part of the mix of gases in a haze.

Staff writer Frank Kummer contributed to this article.